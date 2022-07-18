Renee Sample serves as the 2021-2022 president of the Frisco Education Foundation Board of Trustees and is a member of the Frisco Inclusion Committee. She was also a member of Leadership Frisco Class 20 and was a charter member of the Greater Frisco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am from a small town, Emporia, Virginia, and I have three sisters who now live in Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Maryland. Growing up, we took turns cleaning the kitchen on weekdays and we all had chores to complete on Saturdays. My mom was the first in her family to graduate from college in library science, and my dad was the first in his family to graduate from college after serving in the United States Marine Corps. Both of my parents were in education. My mom a librarian, and my dad was the first African American Superintendent in Emporia. They set the example for community service. My mom sacrificed to be our Girl Scout Leader, served in 4-H, participated in the NAACP, and served in all areas in the church. My dad was the softball coach for my team, and he would pick up every girl on the team for practice and games. They taught us education is important, a strong work ethic, and to put God, family, and then everything else.
After 43 years of marriage, my father died. Four years later, my mom met a handsome man at church, remarried and they recently celebrated 10 years! All this lets us know to never give up on love!
I have been married to my husband, Kevin, for 31 wonderful years. He is still my best friend!
I have four children, two boys and two girls whose names start with “K” for their father and now they all have the same initials “KS." I should have put a little more thought into that part.
Since we were intentional on their names, each name has a meaning. Our family mantra is Proverbs 3:5, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding;”
I enjoy serving in the community and making a difference. When I moved here, I joined BDPA, which is an international organization with a diverse membership of professionals and students at all levels in the fields of information technology, computer science and related STEM fields. We served the Arlington community and surrounding areas.
In 2008, The Greater Frisco Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was initiated, and I was honored to be a chartered member with 32 mothers. Since its inception, the Greater Frisco chapter has grown to over 80 mothers, and I had the pleasure to serve as the Chapter President three times and am now a lifetime Associate. I am a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chi Zeta Omega chapter, Leadership Frisco Class 20, Frisco Housing Authority board chair, President of Frisco Education Foundation, FISD Leadership Legislative Committee, and a board member for Frisco Inclusion, a mayoral adhoc committee.
What brought you to Frisco?
We were living in Carrollton, sold our home and moved to Plano while we looked for an area to build again. Once we researched various locations, we were drawn to Frisco because of the small model schools which reminded me of my childhood schools. At the time, my children were 10, 8, 4, and 2 so it was important to choose the right school. I joined the PTA and was active in elementary and middle school. In middle and high school, I volunteered with organizations, sports, and class events. The warmth, friendships and relationships developed along the way got me involved in the community.
How did you get involved with the Frisco Education Foundation? What has it been like leading the organization?
I started volunteering with the Frisco Education Foundation Scholarship event in 2014 and have not stopped! From reviewing applications (when I did not have a senior) to volunteering on event day, it brings me such joy to realize how much the students have accomplished and to see their faces when they meet their donor and get awarded. The smiles, excitement, and tears are priceless!
I also volunteered for grants patrol where we surprised the teachers with grant awards! We walk into the classroom cheering and clapping while the students are wondering what is happening. When they hear about the grant and how it will impact them, everyone cheers!
It is a great feeling to know FEF supports grants that will provide interactive hands-on exposure for our students to develop applied learning skills and strengthen concepts.
The FEF staff is amazing, and they go above and beyond while making the work look effortless. The board and advisory board members also make it easy to lead the foundation and I appreciate everyone and their innovative ideas to improve and strengthen the financial resources to help us maximize student potential.
What is your favorite program put on by the foundation?
I don’t have a favorite program because all the programs — FISD Business Incubator, Grants for Great Ideas, Scholarship awards, and Mindbender Academy — are designed to uplift, motivate, and enhance a student’s passion.
FEF host every summer The Mindbender Academy Camp which provides experience and exposure to middle school students that they will not get in a classroom. It allows businesses to share the many areas of study involving STEAM. Some of the partners were PGA, Nokia, Wing, Microsoft, Toyota and more. This year Mindbender hosted the first ever entrepreneur session for fourth graders where they learned how to get started with a business idea and take the steps to a product.
Tell us about your involvement with the Frisco Inclusion Committee.
The Frisco Inclusion Committee is a non-political, mayoral ad-hoc committee which exists to provide creative ideas and feedback to proactively engage and partner with Frisco’s diverse population. We strive to enhance the community by celebrating and championing mutual respect, integrity, and fairness. We aim to build bridges to foster a culture of inclusion.
This committee has taught me to expand my knowledge about the global cultural diversity in Frisco. Since we have over 300 residents per month relocating to Frisco, many different cultures exist in our city.
Being on the FIC board has allowed me to see Mayor Cheney and the city’s support of respecting the diverse ways of living and striving to have all the residents feel they belong. I was honored to have the opportunity to lead the first Kwanzaa lighting ceremony on Simpson Plaza. The education, collaboration with community and city leaders, advocacy, and celebration was an awesome experience and the start of something to continue. Since FIC does not host cultural events, we have modeled after the city and developed partnerships with other organizations to assist and celebrate. My mom always said, “The more you know, the more you grow.”
I treasure my involvement with FIC because it has taken me out of my comfort zone, made me stop and listen to others, and learn more.
What is your favorite area in Frisco to spend time?
I enjoy the nostalgic areas of Frisco, Frisco Heritage Museum, Frisco Commons Park, Bacchus Park, Farmers Market, the coffee shops and how downtown is reviving. I enjoy most sports locations like The Star, Frisco Roughriders, FC Dallas soccer, and seeing cricket played at some parks. I enjoy the great photo areas like the Texas Sculpture Garden, Central Park, and Simpson Plaza.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
My husband and I enjoyed married life for four years before children and we traveled many places in the U.S. and abroad. After four children, we will slow down until they get out of college. I still have a bucket list of places to go such as the Canary Islands, Africa, the Galapagos Islands, a Montreux Jazz concert, Italy cooking tour, Wimbledon, and to fly to Maine and drive down the east coast as the leaves change in the fall.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Whitney Houston, “Greatest Love of All.” This song is so inspirational to me because it talks of how the children are our future and the importance to love yourself. Seeing a child’s face light up with happiness or help someone through their situation gives my heart joy.
Do you have a favorite Frisco restaurant?
I enjoy eating various types of food and trying new places. Frisco has so many great restaurants that I frequent such as Gidi’s Bar and Grill, Mary’s Mediterranean, Randy’s Steakhouse, Noodle Wave, Perry’s, all the restaurants in the Star, and the Depot.
What do you want your legacy to be?
You live differently when you live your life for others. I want to positively affect at least one person for the betterment of their personal life, family, or career.
