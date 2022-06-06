Meet Shannon Hammond, Frisco’s No. 1 ‘good stuff’ advocate. Hammond has lived in Frisco since 1995, and she’s made it her mission to love and welcome. That's why she helped inspire the vision for Pride Frisco, and created the ‘Good Stuff in Frisco’ Facebook group. Today, she and her husband, Fred, own and operate Countdown 2 Escape in Frisco’s Rail District.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have lived in Frisco since 1995 when there were 6,000 residents and only a Brookshire’s. I have three kids who all graduated from FISD schools.
What's the story of Countdown 2 Escape?
We were looking for a local CONNECTION business, and an escape room businessfit the bill! You can put down your phones and engage with the people in your private group! We’ve been the owners since 2018, and it brings me JOY to see people connect!
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
My biggest life moment would be helping to establish Pride Frisco, because it’s not anything about me. It’s standing up for others. Loving others. It’s what my calling is.
What brought you to Frisco?
My husband’s job brought us to Frisco in 1995. We could not find ANY offices for him to work out of…. Finally found a little dark one on top of Leonardo’s Italian Restaurant across from Brinkman Ranch.
Tell us about your role with Pride Frisco.
The idea for Pride Frisco was born out of the command of Christ to LOVE MY NEIGHBOR. After really engaging and listening to so many folks in the LGBTQ+ community, I knew this was where my mission lay. I connected with Jon and Justin Culpepper, and we collaborated and established Pride Frisco. Our goal is to provide a safe space and community for LGBTQ+ folks in Frisco to feel loved and supported. My hope is that no matter what our political leanings or theological holdings are that we can commit to loving our neighbors in Frisco.
What made you want to start the 'Good stuff in Frisco' Facebook group?
Good stuff in Frisco was an idea that came to me after being a part of a Frisco political Facebook group. I couldn’t get over how nasty some people could be. I immediately got out of the political group and started Good Stuff in Frisco solely so that we can focus on the good stuff. The negative will always be there, but instead of complaining, I wanted to do something. So in five minutes time, I started the Facebook group. People in our community can post about good stuff they see happening around them in Frisco. The goal is to focus on the good stuff that people are doing all around us! It doesn’t take anyone special and important to be part of the good stuff… We are all part of that!
Are you a native Texan?
I’m from Stuart, Florida-sailfish capital of the world!
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Singing in my high school show choir! (Insert jazz hands)
What's your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite area restaurant is Salsa’s Tex-Mex.
What's your favorite movie?
The Greatest Showman!!! And yes, I know the words to every song
What are your hobbies?
My passion is connecting and encouraging. I want every single person I come in contact with to feel loved and valued. I love supporting people… whether it be in opening a restaurant, running for office, celebrating a child’s success- I want to be there. Love and welcome. That’s my hobby.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Pomegranate seeds. Weird, I know.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I am an introvert.
