Bobby Roberti served on Frisco's planning and zoning commission from 2012-2018. Today, he serves as presiding officer for the Vehicle Titling and Registration Advisory Committee with the Texas Department of motor vehicles. He also works at Wells Fargo as an Associate Vice President/Senior Private Client Financial Advisor in Frisco.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Southern California but moved to Honolulu at a young age where my interests centered around soccer, surfing and anything outdoor related. I attended SMU knowing I wanted to live and work in Texas since Hawaii has a high cost of living and low career opportunities. After I got married to my wife Karie, we decided we wanted our kids to attend Frisco ISD. All three have graduated with our last two (twins) just this past semester. I work at Wells Fargo as an Associate Vice President/Senior Private Client Financial Advisor in Frisco.
What made you want to get involved in the community as a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission?
I became involved in Frisco politics in 2011 after reading city council minutes and discovered a whole new world of influential people and events that impacted our daily lives that hardly anyone knew about. I joined election campaigns, attended city meetings and built relationships with city leaders. Enough of them had been built to be chosen by council to serve on the planning and zoning commission in 2012 and became vice chair in 2013 and then chair in 2016.
What moments from your time on the commission stick out to you?
The most memorable times on the commission were the "pitchfork" meetings of the power substation and a Walmart. In both cases I revealed in my closing remarks that I was voting against them and in both cases received a standing ovation from the packed gallery.
What are your hopes for the future of Frisco's development?
My vision for Frisco, as it ages, is for a safe, well-planned suburban neighborhood whose design can stand the test of time for future generations. The Park Cities are a great local example. Another is Fort Collins, Colorado.
Tell us about your current role with the Texas Department of Motor Vehiecles' vehicle titling and registration advisory committee.
I currently serve as the presiding officer (chair) for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles in Austin, which advises the board on implementing legislation passed and any other issues that might pose a challenge.
What is a normal day like for you?
My normal day will change soon with all my kids off at college. No more shuttling kids around to activities. Outside of a regular office day, I enjoy doing high intensity interval training and playing basketball with a church fellowship group. My favorite TV to watch is any sports documentary that Netflix has to offer, but my absolute favorite is "Welcome to Wrexham."
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
My favorite place to spend time in Frisco is Cottonwood Creek Park with its winding nature trail and water features where I regularly do my workouts around one of the lakes. Possibly the best hidden treasure in the city.
If you had to choose a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Can't say I have a theme song, but being the public address announcer for Reedy High School soccer and volleyball (and kinda DJ), my current favorite song is "I Remember" by bbno$.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Definitely a night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Legacy...on my headstone I guess I'd like it to read
Loved Jesus
Loved his family
Loved his friends
Loved his neighbors
Loved his city.
