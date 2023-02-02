Frisco city staff is fleshing out what it could mean to build a performing arts center in the city.
The city is moving forward on a business plan study that will examine the maintenance and operations side of a performing arts center. That includes the potential for both revenues and expenditures, said Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco.
The study, conducted with an outside firm, will look at three different venue sizes: a small venue (250-350 seats), a medium venue (1,250-1,500 seats), and a larger venue (1,750 to 2000-plus seats).
Back in May 2022, construction cost estimates presented to both the Frisco City Council and Frisco ISD Board of Trustees were higher than what had been budgeted for a previous project. At the time, the city, school district and private partner HALL Group were in the midst of an agreement to build a center that would include a performance hall and a community venue.
The partnership was disbanded in August, with the district saying it would construct its own venue with a “students-first focus.” At the time, the city said it would continue to partner with its Community Development Corporation and with HALL Group to “explore the construction of a world-class, community-centric and commercially viable performing arts center.”
Cooley noted that the numbers presented in spring 2022 were based on construction conditions at that time, when the industry was experiencing heightened inflation.
“Fast forward eight, nine months later, inflation looks a little bit different,” Cooley said.
As a result, a small piece of the current business plan study will be a validation of those numbers and potentially looking at where construction numbers are today.
The business plan study is expected to take about four months total, and Cooley said the plan is to bring a report to the Frisco City Council in late May.
During its Winter Work Session on Jan. 27, the Frisco City Council listed the Performing Arts Center as one of its top 10 priorities for 2023.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
