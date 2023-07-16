Work is continuing to develop a plan for the future of Frisco’s 1,000-acre park.
As part of its 2023 summer work session, the Frisco City Council saw a presentation from global design firm IDEO, which was tasked with designing a vision for the over-1,000-acre Grand Park project as part of a $394,000 professional services agreement.
Since being hired by the city, IDEO’s visioning process has included meetings and workshops with community groups as well as a community survey. IDEO presented a preliminary presentation to the council on June 30. The company’s scope was to focus on the vision and guiding principles for the park.
“We aspire to make Grand Park a treasured resource for the city of Frisco by creating an experience that changes with the rhythms of nature and the needs of our residents,” a vision statement from IDEO read. “With opportunities to immerse in nature, play, connect with the community, and discover something new with each visit, we will give the residents of Frisco a reason to keep coming back for generations to come.”
Looking ahead, city staff plan to continue working with the city council, city manager’s office and IDEO to refine the information presented June 30, said Shannon Coates, parks and recreation director with the city of Frisco. Next steps also include actions that come with the general park-planning process, she said in a July 14 interview with the Frisco Enterprise. That includes “site characterization,” which involves actions like habitat assessment and looking at topography, drainage and infrastructure.
“Those are all typical things that you do regardless of which park it is that you’re going to develop,” Coates said. “Once we have all of those components in place, that’s how we get to the next step.”
Work on those items would likely continue through the fourth quarter of 2023, Coates said.
Coates noted that a roadmap of next steps that was discussed at the work session included a concept design and business plan.
“So in order for us to get to those next steps, we’ve got to know everything, as much as we can, about the site itself,” Coates said.
According to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise, the vision for Grand Park originally spanned roughly 300 acres and now comprises over 1,000; the land includes 7.8 miles of creek with a good amount of property in floodplain. The land also has ties to Iron Horse Trail.
In 2006, Frisco voters approved $22.5 million in acquisition and initial development of Grand Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Over time, the story of Grand Park evolved to include discussions of clean up at the site of a former battery recycling plant and negotiations with battery manufacturing company Exide Technologies. The negotiations, which reached a conclusion through a settlement in October 2020, punted hopes of beginning work on Grand Park for an extended stretch of time. A milestone was reached in November 2022 when the city opened “Big Bluestem Trail,” a small portion of Grand Park that is now open to the public. In January 2023, the Frisco City Council named master planning of Grand Park as among its top 10 priorities for the year.
“I really would just like for the community to understand that it is a process, it is a large piece of property, there are many, many steps in actually the creation of any park, which, obviously, there’s a focus on the fact that this park is so large,” Coates said July 14. “And so I would just like for the community to understand that we are working, we are in progress, there’s a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes, and we want them to stay excited.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.