Grand park 1 __ CITY PHOTO.jpg

In November, the city of Frisco hosted an official opening for Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park, a 2.2-mile trail that will serve as a launchpad for decades of development at Grand Park. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Facebook

Work is continuing to develop a plan for the future of Frisco’s 1,000-acre park.

As part of its 2023 summer work session, the Frisco City Council saw a presentation from global design firm IDEO, which was tasked with designing a vision for the over-1,000-acre Grand Park project as part of a $394,000 professional services agreement.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments