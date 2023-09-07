Frisco has moved forward with an agreement designed to get the city closer to making a performing arts venue a reality — potentially by late 2028 or early 2029.
On Tuesday, Frisco City Council members unanimously approved a $1.4 million professional services agreement with consultant Theater Projects for consulting services related to a performing arts venue.
The move comes after a presentation at the city council’s summer work session that outlined the potential for a multi-venue performing arts complex that could support national, regional and community programming. At the time, the outlined next steps included getting community feedback and engagement as well as researching potential for a “club model,” a potential additional component to the complex that could be anything from a spot for dinner to a venue for meet and greet events with artists, according to a previous article by the Frisco Enterprise.
According to city documents, the agreement approved by the city council on Tuesday includes work to explore, develop, cost and design the proposed complex. An Aug. 21 letter from Theater Projects addressed to Frisco City Manager Wes Pierson also states that the work will include “identifying the necessary commitment from the Broadway booking partner,” among other services.
“This 18-month process will leave the city of Frisco with a clear understanding of the size, cost, scale, and impact of the proposed performing arts complex,” the letter states.
The agreement breaks services down into phases, with Phase 1A covering planning and funding. This phase would include venue and club touring, a club model viability assessment, a site analysis at HALL Park, concept design, a capital stack and funding study, a costing study, a business plan update and a presentation to the city council planned for January 2024. The phase also includes work on development of a Broadway partnership.
“A critical component of the business model will require negotiating and confirming the necessary Broadway booking partnership,” the Theater Projects letter states. “We'll engage and negotiate directly with Broadway Across America (BAA) on behalf of City of Frisco. Should a BAA deal not be possible, we'll engage with a secondary option, in consultation with City of Frisco. The result of this effort is a MOU (memorandum of understanding) that allows City of Frisco the plan with confidence that the Broadway booking partnership is secure before moving forward with facility planning process.”
Phase 1B is slated to focus on engagement and impact, including an economic impact study, community engagement and a presentation to the city council slated for June 2024.
Phase two, slated to begin in July 2024, would include a design competition, a costing study following the competition, more community engagement, operational partnership development, and a city council presentation in March 2025.
In its letter, Theatre Projects said its work will allow Frisco to make final decisions on the project, adding that a potential timeline could result in a development or schematic design process for spring or summer of 2025, with a grand opening potential for late 2028 or early 2029.
“With a focused and aggressive schedule, The City of Frisco could celebrate a grand opening in late 2028 or early 2029,” the letter states.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
