Empty theater stage with red velvet curtains.
Adobe Stock

Frisco has moved forward with an agreement designed to get the city closer to making a performing arts venue a reality — potentially by late 2028 or early 2029.

On Tuesday, Frisco City Council members unanimously approved a $1.4 million professional services agreement with consultant Theater Projects for consulting services related to a performing arts venue.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

