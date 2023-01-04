Frisco is taking next steps to look at the potential for a performing arts center.
On Tuesday night, the Frisco City Council approved an agreement for consulting services related to a performing arts venue.
The $99,300 agreement with Theater Projects Consultants, Inc., "includes consulting services related to a performing arts venue business plan," a memo from Frisco Administration Services Director Daniel Ford stated. "This includes developing a utilization strategy, management approach, and business plan for three different venue options: a 350-seat community venue, a 1,500-seat flexible venue, and a 2,000-seat proscenium venue."
The Tuesday item was approved as part of the council's consent agenda.
A Dec. 6 presentation from Theater Projects provided among city documents states that the business plan will build on a 2021 study done for Frisco Arts that looked at demand for arts, culture and entertainment in the city. The presentation added that the company would work with city leadership, community leaders and arts and entertainment constituents, and would focus on developing a utilization strategy, management approach and business plan for the three venue options.
"We recognize that several feasibility studies and assessments have been completed on this topic since 2015, and the goal of our work would be to review and synthesize these findings, update where necessary, determine the current viability of utilization types and develop management and operational business plans for each of the desired venues."
Consulting work is expected to begin in January and to be complete with a final report in mid-April.
The move comes after a partnership that aimed to deliver a performing arts center in Frisco came to an end as FISD, the city of Frisco and developer HALL Group released a joint statement in August 2022. The statement said the city and its community development corporation would continue to partner with HALL Group to "explore the construction of a world-class, community-centric and commercially viable performing arts center."
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
