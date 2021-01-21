Before joining the Frisco City Council, Tim Nelson remembers thinking Frisco was just lucky.
Everything had naturally fallen into place, he thought, and the city’s placement up north had likely helped with its growth. After joining the City Council in 2011, however, he became aware of Frisco city leaders’ role in the process.
“I started realizing that this was no accident,” he said. “There are those who really take the long-term view and are very deliberate about what we do and what we don't do.”
After a tenure just short of 10 years, Nelson has also been a part of Frisco’s swift growth by serving three terms on the City Council. The city population of around 120,000 when he was first sworn in has since surpassed 200,000, and Nelson has been a part of the biggest decisions impacting Frisco’s future.
Nelson left the dais at Frisco’s municipal center for the last time on Jan. 5. Certain elements from his over nine-year tenure as a councilman stand out, including the agreement that allowed Frisco to take over the ownership and cleanup of the Exide property that had been the industrial facilities of a former battery recycling plant.
For Nelson, it was bittersweet to end his term, but he said it was an honor to have been elected by his peers to vote on their behalf.
“You take that work seriously,” he said, “and when you do it for such a long time there's a lot of things that came through to fruition, and there's some that didn't. Like Grand Park, we're still working on that one.”
There are also personal moments that stick out, most significantly the naming of Cpl. Peter J. Courcy Circle, the entry road to Frisco Commons Park. Cpl. Peter J. Courcy, a Frisco resident, died in Afghanistan from injuries sustained from a roadside bomb.
“During my tour in Afghanistan, I kept a picture of Peter in my work area and thought about him and his family every day,” Nelson said, “and to be able to come back and honor him in such a way that would never be forgotten was really important to me.”
Nelson said it had always been important to him to represent the average Frisco resident rather than getting too close to developers or those whose “best interests might be at odds with the average resident.”
After nine and a half years of being a city official, Nelson said he’s a better listener and decision-maker.
“I would say that's probably my biggest takeaway, from a growth perspective, is just ultimately being more patient with my opinions, but still holding strong to those that I have,” he said. “You can hold strong to your opinions but say ‘Hey, look, I need to adjust my position a little bit because I've learned more information.’”
Now, he’s focused on just being a “very interested resident,” and making a positive impact on the community in different ways. He is also looking to focus on his children, who he said have never really known life where their dad wasn’t a city councilman.
“I really feel like I owe them a lot of time,” he said.
