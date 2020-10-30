A Collin County couple have been sentenced for their involvement in a heroin overdose death in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced today.
Conner Richard Schaeffer, 28, and Megan Deshane Daniel, 26, both of Frisco, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin. Schaeffer was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan on Thursday. Daniel was also sentenced on Thursday to 180 months in federal prison.
According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Schaeffer and Daniel conspired to distribute heroin in the Collin County area, and their conspiracy resulted in the death of an individual on Oct. 28, 2018, at a McKinney hospital.
The investigation established that “E.C.” and the overdose victim, “P.C.,” had visited Daniel and her boyfriend Schaeffer at a Frisco residence. At the time, Daniel and Schaeffer were engaged in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and other narcotics from the residence. At the home, Daniel injected both P.C. and E.C. with heroin at their request and in the presence of Schaeffer. According to witnesses, P.C. immediately began showing signs of distress consistent with an overdose. Instead of calling 911, the parties took P.C. to the hospital on their own. At the hospital, staff performed CPR on P.C., but their efforts to revive P.C. were unsuccessful and P.C. was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Further evidence showed that Schaeffer and Daniel had attempted to hide their role in P.C.’s death by deleting text messages and by urging E.C. not to tell the truth about what happened.
This case was investigated by the Frisco Police Department, McKinney Police Department, and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.
