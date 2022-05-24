At the Career and Technical Education Center, architecture teacher Clint Floyd is a legend. Over the past decade, he and his co-teachers have led hundreds of students in following their passion for merging art, math and science together through architecture.
Recently, Floyd was surprised and honored with the first-ever Exemplary School Champion Award by ACE National. Floyd and ACE Mentor Program of America have partnered together for several years to ensure students are paired with mentors in the architecture, construction and engineering industries.
The program is in over 1,400 high schools across the country and Floyd’s national honor is a spectacular recognition of his commitment to his students.
“Clint is one of those teachers that you can only hope your kids gets the chance to have - and I’ve only witnessed just a small portion of what he does for his students,” said Samantha Markham, Stantec architect and ACE mentor coordinator. “All we asked of Clint was to help us with recruiting students for the ACE Mentor Program, but what we got was a partner, advocate and supporter.
“Our ACE Plano/Frisco program would not be what it is today without Clint being there with us every step of the way.”
Before entering the teaching profession, Floyd worked in the architecture field and was intrigued when he saw the opportunity to teach in Frisco ISD.
“My favorite part about teaching is the connections I make with students that last well beyond graduation,” Floyd said. “When FISD architecture students graduate, they are not only ready for college and the workforce, they graduate as informed contributors to the larger architectural society.”
Floyd’s former students are renowned in the architecture community and have received both local and national scholarships and accolades both during high school and after graduation.
In fact, some of his former students working in the ACE field are now mentors to Frisco ISD students through the ACE Mentor Program.
“It’s truly full circle,” Floyd said. “Through ACE, there are 20-30 mentors who meet with our students and ensure that all of our students have the opportunity to learn every aspect of the field.
“The mentorships and relationships they develop through the partnership are just awesome and many of my students end up as summer interns and end up working for these companies full time upon graduation.”
His former students contributed to his nomination for the award and provided several glowing accounts of his leadership, teaching and friendship.
“It’s nice to know that I’ve made a difference,” Floyd said. “It’s an honor to have been nominated and to win, but to see and know that what I’ve been doing is acknowledged by such a respected organization, it’s incredibly humbling.”
