After serving the City of Frisco for more than 21 years, Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson is resigning. Patterson says he plans to pursue consulting, noting he has more than 34 years of city management experience.
“It has been my distinct pleasure and privilege to serve the citizens of Frisco,” said Patterson. “What a labor of love it has been and one I will cherish always. I cannot begin to describe how much I love the team we have here. They are some of the most incredible professionals who are dedicated to our community and their various crafts.”
Patterson submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, July 5.
Patterson began serving Frisco in 1993 through 2000. He returned to Frisco in 2007 as Assistant City Manager, eventually serving as President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) beginning in 2017. In 2021, Patterson became a Deputy City Manager.
During his Frisco tenure, Patterson is credited with helping establish the city’s first Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) which helped fund development projects including Stonebriar Centre, as well as other venues including the city’s minor league ballpark, Rider’s Field, and the city’s first convention center entertainment arena, the Comerica Center. He also served as the city’s ‘lead’, managing development of the Ford Center at The Star. Patterson’s other notable projects include helping attract the city’s first Fortune 500 company, Keurig Dr Pepper; the city’s first Fortune 100 company, TIAA; and the University of North Texas – Frisco. Patterson also led the City Recovery Planning Team during the pandemic.
“Ron has been an important member of the Frisco team for more than 21 years and an integral part of Frisco’s success,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “He’s a servant leader at his core and we wish he and his family the very best.”
Patterson’s last day on the job will be Aug. 19.
Henry Hill, Deputy City Manager, and Ben Brezina, Assistant City Manager, continue to oversee daily operations. Hill is serving as Interim City Manager through Aug. 1 following the retirement of George Purefoy, who served as Frisco’s first city manager for more than 34 years. Frisco’s next city manager, Wes Pierson, will start Aug. 2.
“Our Council has been preparing for this season of change for many years,” said Mayor Cheney. “While we have lost some senior staff in recent years, we’ve been building a strong bench.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
