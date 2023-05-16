Discussions centered on the future of animal services in Frisco moved forward Tuesday.
The Frisco City Council met Tuesday afternoon for a work session meeting focused on the city’s animal services efforts.
The meeting came after city officials in February moved to propose a bond package to voters that did not include a $5 million item for an animal shelter. At the time of the February decision, council members suggested looking at other options such as public-private partnerships, and Council Member Laura Rummel advocated for having action towards a private partnership plan within 60 days.
The council reconvened to discuss animal services again on Tuesday, May 16, beginning with a presentation from Frisco Police Department leaders. The city’s animal services is currently run as a division within the Frisco Police Department. The city currently uses the Collin County Animal Shelter in McKinney for sheltering services. Numbers presented Tuesday indicate that Frisco accounts for roughly 32% of charges towards the shelter’s budget and for a little under 10% of total animal intake.
The Tuesday meeting included discussions about the potential for public-private partnerships for a shelter. According to the presentation, the Frisco Police Department reached out to multiple entities to gauge information regarding potential partnerships. Asst. Police Chief Billy Clay said that of the six, two did not reply, one said they would not be able to staff and maintain a facility, and another said the timing was not right for them. One organization indicated that they would need some type of investment from the city such as land or a building. A sixth organization indicated they would be willing to partner with the city if they could find affordable land at the right size in Frisco.
During the presentation, Frisco Police Chief David Shilson also noted that the Collin County Animal Shelter is discussing an expansion, which he said was new information since the February meeting. He said the department is still learning details of what the expansion would entail and later said he understood the discussions were around an expansion of the existing facility.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney floated the idea of pushing for a Frisco satellite location of the Collin County Animal Shelter amid the expansion talks.
“It seems to me there’s an opportunity considering we’re, what, 35-40% of their revenues of their budget, that we insert ourselves into the conversation that they should be exploring, rather than an expansion of the current facility, a satellite location within Frisco,” Cheney said. “It seems like that solves the problem.”
Shilson noted that discussions about a shelter expansion are very early on and noted that Frisco is one of several partner cities with the shelter.
Rummel said she had discussed the topic with county officials and said their main concern is the operational efficiencies gained by having services all in one building.
“However, I completely agree with you that this is a long-standing partnership, that if we are going to continue to work together and serving the area long term, I would hope they would be willing to consider a satellite location,” Rummel said. “They acknowledge that Celina is growing like crazy. So if we were to have something on the north end of town that could help support Celina, Prosper and Frisco as well, there’s some real reasons why they should do this, to help us and help these local cities as well. We need to get a couple more people on board with that idea.”
During the discussion, Councilman Bill Woodard suggested also reaching out to Denton County to gauge options.
Prior to the meeting’s conclusion, Cheney encouraged advocates in attendance to meet with county commissioners.
“It seems to me that those that advocate on this position and come to every single meeting, this is something that you’re very passionate about, the lowest hanging fruit is meeting with your Collin County commissioners and advocating for their expansion to be a satellite shelter in Frisco or nearby to start serving the growing part of the county, which is Frisco, Prosper and Celina,” Cheney said. “And that is the short-term mission of the dream of having a local shelter, is use that loud collective voice to help influence your county commissioners into a paradigm shift about how they think about delivering the service for the entire county. And then our council that wants to share in that mission and initiative can also be a voice.”
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.