Three Frisco City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to dismiss a complaint filed by a Frisco resident alleging that Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and other City Council members had violated the city’s Code of Ethics ordinance.
The complaint, submitted on Dec. 14 by Martin Woodward, cites two December events at which Woodward alleged that the Frisco City Council members purposefully failed to wear a face mask or socially distance and as a result violated the city’s Code of Ethics. Using pictures from the two events as evidence, Woodward cited a Dec. 4 event at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, attended by Councilmen John Keating and Brian Livingston as well as Councilman-elect Dan Stricklin. Woodward also cited a Dec. 10 event at Verona Villa in Frisco, attended by the three city council members and Cheney. Woodward called for the four council members’ removal in his complaint.
The four council members recused themselves from the dais in Frisco City Council chambers during a Tuesday evening meeting, leaving Mayor Pro Tem Will Sowell, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Shona Huffman and Councilman Bill Woodard to decide if the complaint warranted an investigation. The remaining council members' decision to dismiss the complaint came after City Attorney Richard Abernathy delivered an evaluation.
“It is our opinion that the complaint filed against these four individuals fails to provide sufficient evidence to state a violation of any actual provision of the ethics code,” Abernathy said. “The complaint fails to state facts or identify a violation of ethics law as defined by the ethics ordinance.”
Applause followed Abernathy’s presentation to the council members.
Frisco’s Code of Ethics ordinance states that City Council members can either dismiss the complaint based on specific stipulations, determine that it doesn’t constitute a violation of ethics laws or allow for an investigation into the complaint.
Sowell, Huffman and Woodard unanimously approved dismissing the complaint on the grounds that it didn’t allege facts sufficient enough to constitute a violence of the city’s ethics ordinance.
Sowell said he had been a part of the committee that wrote the code of ethics in 2009. The code’s main purpose was to make sure there weren’t conflicts with council members while they voted on items, he said.
“What that ethics policy was not meant to do was to facilitate political attacks that are not related to ethics in the city of Frisco,” Sowell said. “These are sensitive times, and I do think we’ve become a very divided country, and I don’t want us to become a divided community.”
Multiple Frisco residents spoke at the meeting in favor of dismissing the complaint. Nobody spoke in favor of the complaint itself.
Resident Rob Altman denounced the complaint as a political stunt and said he had been at the Dec. 10 event, a veterans holiday social. He added that the complainants didn’t see additional aspects of the event, including safety precautions that had been taken.
“They did not see the 100 plus individual bottles of hand sanitizer and individual masks provided as a safety measure,” Altman said. “They did not see our wonderful VFW Auxiliary volunteers who provided safety instructions and event protocols to every attendee upon arrival. They certainly did not see several catering staff members who were able to work that night and make a living. They certainly did not see the permanently disabled combat veteran attending his first Frisco Veterans event.”
After the complaint’s dismissal, Cheney said City Council members had been diligent through the pandemic.
“Over the course of nine months, have we been perfect? Probably not,” Cheney said. “I’m sure there’s been times when anyone could have snapped a quick photos of us where maybe we weren’t perfect. But in these times, it’s been a challenging year for everybody. We know that. The anxiety’s high, and there’s a lot of fear and anxiety, so we have worked very hard as a city to address that.”
Cheney added that the city had to consider multiple aspects of the pandemic’s impact including supporting businesses and mental health.
“I know there’s differences of opinions throughout the community on the right things to do,” he said. “We ask for everyone to be respectful of each other and, again, show grace.”
