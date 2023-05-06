Early voting results show a lead for Jeff Cheney in the race for Frisco Mayor, according to preliminary results shared by Collin and Denton counties.
Reports show that Cheney received 55.1% of early votes (with 8,051 votes). Opponent Mark Piland garnered 42.2% of early votes (or 6,168 votes), while a third opponent, Jonathan David Spencer, garnered 2.6% of votes (382).
Here's a look at how other Frisco election results look so far, per early voting results. Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Stay tuned for final election results as they are reported.
City Council Place 5
Early voting totals show a broad lead for Frisco City Council Place 5 Incumbent Laura Rummel, who garnered 86.8% (11,883) of early votes. Challenger Anwer Azam gained 13.2% (1,802) of the early votes.
Bond election
The city of Frisco's bond items saw early signs of approval according to early voting results. Early voting tallies are as follows:
Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond ite…
Frisco ISD elections
Early voting numbers as shared by Frisco ISD indicate an early lead for Place 4 Incumbent Dynette Davis. Davis garnered 56.4% of early votes (8,933 votes) compared to the 43.6% (6,906) of early votes garnered by challenger Reed Bond.
Early votes also indicate a lead for Mark Hill in the race for Place 5. Hill gained 55% of early votes (8,667) compared to the 45% (7,084) gained by opponent Susan Kershaw.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.