Early voting results show a lead for Jeff Cheney in the race for Frisco Mayor, according to preliminary results shared by Collin and Denton counties. 

Reports show that Cheney received 55.1% of early votes (with 8,051 votes). Opponent Mark Piland garnered 42.2% of early votes (or 6,168 votes), while a third opponent, Jonathan David Spencer, garnered 2.6% of votes (382). 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

