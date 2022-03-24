The Frisco Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) announced today Jasmin Brand is the FEDC’s first Director of Innovation. Brand brings more than 16 years of digital media, entrepreneurship, strategic collaboration and partnership development to her new role. Brand began her new role March 14.
“It’s an exciting time to join the Frisco team and to help build Frisco’s innovation ecosystem,” said Jasmin Brand. “The efforts around start-ups, technology, and venture capital we build today will create a bright future for our workforce and the residents of Frisco. I look forward to playing a key role in the city’s future.”
In her new role, Brand will be responsible for technology-focused proactive business attraction and retention initiatives to encourage new investment, business, and jobs to Frisco. She will foster growth of Frisco’s existing innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and coordinate with the City of Frisco’s chief innovation officer on establishing Frisco as a major national hub for venture capitalists and regional innovation activities.
“Jasmin brings an incredible background of sales and marketing, entrepreneurial, tech and innovation experience to this new role,” said Jason Ford, CEcD, president, Frisco EDC. “Her skills help us grow Frisco’s innovation economy. Jasmin’s approach to relationships and building collaborative partnerships will showcase Frisco as a vibrant hub for venture capital and innovation activity.”
“Jasmin’s efforts align with the city’s work around Smart City technology and municipal innovation that directly affect our residents,” said Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer, City of Frisco. “These collaborative efforts will enhance the city’s vision regarding innovative technologies for the future of Frisco.”
Prior to joining the FEDC, Brand launched several ventures including a Dallas-based creative agency specializing in culturally rich content and experiential events. In 2017, Brand also led one of North Texas’ first platforms created for the start-up community. In addition, she is the founder of Her Texas, a tech-driven, statewide platform that provides professional women in Texas with networking, education, and leadership opportunities. She has also been heavily involved in numerous community-focused and charitable organizations across DFW. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Political Science with double minors in English and French from Southern Methodist University. In May 2021, she graduated from Babson College’s Black Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (BWEL) program.
Home to a numerous corporate and regional headquarters, sports and e-sports organizations and entrepreneurial start-ups, Frisco is one of the most desirable locations in the United States for business relocation and business expansion opportunities. For more information about the Frisco EDC, visit FriscoEDC.com.
