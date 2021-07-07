Frisco residents will have to get used to some new school zone requirements as the upcoming school year approaches.
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council approved new and modified reduced speed school zones in the city, including a change in how some arterial road school zones work.
In a memo to city officials, Transportation Planning Manager Joel Fitts said the update includes school zone changes related to new neighborhood developments and rezoned attendance boundaries for Frisco ISD.
“However, it also includes the shortening of most school zones on arterial roadways in response to the City Council’s direction to minimize arterial school zones as much as possible,” Fitts stated.
Fitts stated that in July 2020 the Transportation Engineering Division gave a memo to the City Council that explained a city staff recommendation for “reducing school zones on arterial roadways as much as possible without jeopardizing student pedestrian safety.”
One method involves reducing the length of arterial school zones to extend between school property lines rather than having traffic slow down before it reaches school property, according to the memo.
“The second aspect included shortening the downstream ends of a school zone on a divided roadway rather than always ending school zones in the same place they start in the opposite direction,” the memo states.
Applying the new method means shortening 44 of the city’s 56 arterial school zones and removing a total of 5.4 miles of arterial school zone, the memo states. One of the arterial zones was removed altogether due to FISD’s attendance boundaries rezoning.
“Some zones already employed these concepts and could not be shortened any further,” Fitts stated.
The changes, approved Tuesday, will be in place for the upcoming school year.
The changes include adding a new school zone, removing one and modifying three as a result of either new neighborhood development or FISD zoning changes.
“The installation of the new school zone and the modification of these existing school zones were discussed and agreed upon with school officials, the police department and city staff at monthly safety meetings,” Fitts stated in the memo.
Changes include a new zone for Shawnee Trail Elementary since the completion of the Gables at Ohio neighborhood. The new zone, located along Hillcrest Road at the intersection with Ohio Drive, will help students walk to school and will operate during morning and afternoon elementary times.
The city removed a school zone for Liscano Elementary on Eldorado Parkway near Tangerine Lane after FISD zoning changes established that students north of Eldorado would no longer be zoned to attend the school. Those students are now zoned for Sem Elementary, so the city also modified a school zone on Coit Road for Maus Middle School to include times for Sem Elementary.
A school zone at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Teel Parkway is being reduced to only include middle school times since students north of the intersection are no longer zoned to attend the nearby Hosp Elementary. The modified zone now only serves Pearson Middle School students.
After the construction of the Edgestone North neighborhood near Allen Elementary, a school zone at the intersection of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive is being extended along Legacy Drive to allow elementary students in the new neighborhood to walk to the school.
