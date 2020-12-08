The Frisco City Council approved creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone during its Dec. 1 meeting.
The creation includes adopting a project plan and financing plan, according to city documentation.
As part of a master development agreement that the city of Frisco is pursuing with Hall Office Park to develop a performing arts center, Frisco will be committed to creating the reinvestment zone to help pay for public infrastructure, according to city documentation.
The zone, established at the intersection of Warren Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, comprises about 175 acres of privately held property. The land currently sits at about $633 million in assessed value, Assistant City Manager Nell Lange said during a presentation to the City Council.
Lange said two buildings on the site have been demolished to allow for a redevelopment that provides a more urban walkable design and layout.
“(Developer Craig Hall) is really looking to increase the value and visibility and making sure it’s a safe environment and that it’s culturally inviting for office dwellers who want to stay there and also live there,” she said.
As part of the zone’s creation, the city approved funding initial parking facilities with revenues from within the reinvestment zone. The city’s financial obligation for the parking facilities is proposed to be capped at $20 million.
Projects would also include open space or park improvements with $15 million provided by the city. Lange said funding for the projects would not take away from the city’s general fund, but that the allotted money would come from projected revenue from the reinvestment zone.
The development process is projected to last 20 to 30 years, Lange said. She said Hall is expecting the area to reach an estimated $2.2 billion in total value by the end of the redevelopment period.
The proposed plan as shown in city documents include a park in the center of surrounding buildings. Cheney said the proposed park would be slightly larger than Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. Lange confirmed that the city of Frisco will own the park.
Cheney said the project had been in discussions long before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the city.
“But certainly post-COVID, office parks with open space in them are going to be just that much more valuable,” Cheney said, “and we’re already seeing that from our economic development team, that that has risen right up to the top of the list for what Fortune 500 employers and other employers are looking for when they try to relocate their company.”
Mayor Pro Tem Will Sowell said Hall saw what the future was bringing.
“I know there’s some concern about the project overall, but better to reinvest now in something that works for the community than to wait 20 or 30 years,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.