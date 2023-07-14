curtain in a theater
Adobe Stock

Frisco is looking at the potential for a multi-venue performing arts complex that could support national, regional and community programming.

The city of Frisco has been in talks for a performing arts center for a number of years, and the project is among the 2023 top priorities established by the Frisco City Council in January. Efforts have included a spatial design analysis and, most recently, a maintenance and operations analysis that was discussed with the city council during its summer 2023 work session.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

