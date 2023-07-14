Frisco is looking at the potential for a multi-venue performing arts complex that could support national, regional and community programming.
The city of Frisco has been in talks for a performing arts center for a number of years, and the project is among the 2023 top priorities established by the Frisco City Council in January. Efforts have included a spatial design analysis and, most recently, a maintenance and operations analysis that was discussed with the city council during its summer 2023 work session.
The presentation made to the city council during its 2023 summer work session gave council members and other attendees a look at the potential for a multi-venue complex model. The presentation, made by Jennifer Bueller of Theatre Projects and Alex Keen of Keen Independent Research, indicated that there was interest in a multi-venue performing arts complex that would allow for local, regional and national-level programming.
A proposed phase one of the project included three different venues within the complex: the first proposed venue would comprise roughly 2,000-seats and would serve as a fixed-seat proscenium theater, primarily used for Broadway and national touring content, according to the presentation. It would also be available for community use, Bueller said. The second venue comprised a 650-seat community hall venue that would have flexible stage and seating configurations and that would be primarily used for Frisco and regional arts organizations. The third venue was proposed to be a 100-200-seat arts complex that could be used as a community event room hosting meetings, rehearsals and small performances.
A proposed phase two comprised a mid-sized community theater with about 1,250 seats, primarily for use by Frisco and regional arts organizations. The presentation noted that the timing for phase two was to be determined.
The presentation included a layout of utilization scenarios for the halls ranging from “lean” to “moderate” to “maximum.” Year-one projections for the 2,000-plus-seat hall include a total of 61 days out of the year in a “lean” scenario, 107 days in a “moderate” scenario and 133 days in a “maximum” scenario.
By year five, projections for the large hall increase to 90 days out of the year on the lean side, 160 days on the moderate side and 231 days on the maximum side.
Operational projections presented to the city indicated that for a year-one “moderate” scenario, gross income could amount to about $13.2 million for the complex, with gross expenses totaling about $12.9 million. By year five, “moderate” projections predicted a gross income of about $18.1 million, with gross expense projections totaling about $16.3 million.
Now, city staff are looking at next steps. In a July 14 interview with the Frisco Enterprise, Jason Cooley, Frisco’s chief innovation officer, said that includes continuing community-wide feedback and getting engagement from both citizens and business partners in the community.
Next steps also include researching the potential for a “club model,” a potential additional component to the complex that Cooley said could be anything from a spot for dinner to a venue for meet and greet events with artists.
Cooley said next steps also include a concept plan that looks at how the venue would be laid out. In addition, plans are to look at economic impact and analysis. Suggested next steps from the work session presentation included a capital funding study and a fundraising capacity study.
“We have an idea of how much it costs, we have an idea of how much it costs to operate, and now the study phase will be looking at what resources we need to put together to actually get to that point,” Cooley said.
Cooley said the plan is to bring information focused on next steps to the council in the coming weeks.
“We’ve done an awful lot of work and we’ve gotten to a really, really good point where we feel comfortable about what we are visioning,” Cooley said, “and now this next phase will take that vision and put some really concrete numbers and analysis to it, so when it’s time to go out and get an architect and a construction manager, we have a really good plan to execute it.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
