Brian White was at Rogers Elementary School in Frisco when two people walked up to him.

White, who serves as development director with Frisco Family Services, was at the Frisco school tending to a booth for the nonprofit organization. One woman told him how much Frisco Family Services had helped her family after her husband had a stroke. Another told him that the reason she was in her current career field was because of Frisco Family Services — when she was 10 years old, she said, her mom was diagnosed with Leukemia and Frisco Family Services had helped her family.

