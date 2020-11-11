Frisco Family Services saw roughly 10,000 pounds in food pantry donations roll in Saturday for its fall community-wide food drive.
Development Director Melanie Smoot said Saturday’s food drive yielded more than it typically does.
“We’re so grateful, humbled by that,” Smoot said. “For the first time, everyone is experiencing kind of the same thing all at one time, and I think it makes it very relatable. It makes it very present, very relevant for everyone.”
The organization distributes about 592,000 meals over a year, she said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Frisco Family Services has seen more people coming to the organization for assistance.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in people coming to shop and people that are just needing help navigating through a crisis for the first time,” Smoot said.
After about eight months of working through a pandemic, Smoot said Frisco Family Services continues to have a good pulse on what the community might need.
“The need, we feel, is going to continue to be a large need for the foreseeable future, but we’re here, and we feel we’re very equipped,” she said. “We’ve had a very generous community come out. Every time we ask, they respond so well and so generously.”
Moving forward into the fall season, Smoot said the organization will likely continue to see a need for what its food pantry provides.
“A lot of times, if you’re having to focus on paying other bills such as your cell phone bill or other bills that we’re not able to assist with, we can provide the food needs for the families,” she said.
As Thanksgiving approaches, Smoot said the organization’s Thanksgiving meal distribution is slated to occur on Nov. 21. The organization will provide a full Thanksgiving meal that families can prepare together as well as breakfast items for the next morning.
As of Saturday, Smoot said 200 families had signed up to receive support through the Thanksgiving meal distribution program.
“We’re really excited to be able to continue to provide that program,” she said. “This year, as we know, families are coming together and maybe staying home this year and not traveling. So now more than ever, it’s important for us to equip them to prepare a meal at home together as a family.”
Smoot said anyone interested in supporting the Thanksgiving program can visit the Frisco Family Services website or call 972-335-9495.
