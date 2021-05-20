A Frisco Fire crew has headed home after being deployed this week to the San Antonio area for possible evacuations
According to a Wednesday press release from the Frisco Fire Department, the State Operations center requested that the department respond to the area for a pre-positioning assignment. Crews would be on standby for flash flooding and the “high potential of evacuations,” the department stated.
Fire crews left from the Frisco Central Fire Station 5 a.m. Wednesday to join other south Texas-area teams, a department press release stated. The Frisco Ambus became part of a Heavy Ambulance Strike Team that also included five ambulances and a strike team leader. At the time, the department said crews could be deployed for up to 10 days.
Wednesday evening, the department said the team had traveled southeast from San Antonio and that it was staged in Victoria.
On Thursday shortly after noon, the department announced through social media that the deployment had been demobilized.
“The forecast for rain has greatly decreased, along with the potential for flash flooding and the need for evacuation,” the department stated. “Our crew should be home tonight.”
