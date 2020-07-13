Frisco Fire Department was requested to respond to the Texas Panhandle, near Dumas, Texas, as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
Frisco Fire Department will send three firefighters on a type III engine, as part of a task force with resources from McKinney, Paris, Allen, Amarillo, San Angelo and Dallas.
The crew left Frisco Central Fire Station Monday morning and are assigned to the Blue Creek Fire in Moore County. As of Monday, the fire has burned approximately 4,500 acres and is currently 60% contained.
The crew is expected to be deployed for up to seven days.
