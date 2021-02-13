At 9:32 p.m. Friday, Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1600 block of Lagonda Drive. Frisco Fire Department units arrived on scene at 9:36 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the garage of a single-family residence. Firefighters began an offensive attach and contained the fire to the garage with no extension to the rest of the residence. The fire was quickly mitigated and declared under control at 9:59 p.m.
There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. Utilities are shut off to the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
