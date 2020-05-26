The Frisco Fire Department is the state’s selected data host site for COVID-19 testing at nursing homes.
The department is also represented in a task force of fire departments that will conduct tests for nursing homes in North Texas. The creation of the task force comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to have all residents and staff in Texas nursing homes tested for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Frisco Fire Department.
Fire Chief Mark Piland told the Frisco City Council at its May 19 meeting that the department had been selected as the data collection hub for the state.
“I feel real proud of the fact that they had the confidence in our department and in our city to take on this task,” he said.
The initiatives are funded by the state, and no city funds are going towards the efforts, Piland said. He said the effort includes testing for congregate living facilities.
Piland said an increase in positive case numbers was expected.
“With anything, anytime you have increased testing, you have increased numbers,” he said at the meeting, “So we will probably see, most likely, some increased positive cases in the state, and also possibly in our counties, because of this increased testing.”
Piland said testing team members will receive a PCR test and will be screened to make sure they test negative before going into the facilities. Staff from Frisco’s Information Technology Department developed a spreadsheet that fire departments across the state are using to report their data.
The project could go through the summer, Piland said.
