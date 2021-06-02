The Frisco Fire department is looking to “bridge the gap” when it comes to CPR calls.
On Tuesday, the department announced that PulsePoint, a phone app that alerts CPR-trained people if they are near the site of a cardiac arrest, is now available in the city of Frisco.
“We’re trying to bridge the gap between the CPR (calls) that come into the dispatch center and us arriving and that little bit of time there, usually four to five minutes, of lifesaving CPR that a citizen can perform,” Battalion Chief Keith Gall said Tuesday at a City Council meeting.
On Tuesday, Gall said the program had been in the works for a number of years.
According to the Frisco Fire Department, sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death among adults over 40 in the United States. In the country, about 326,000 people of all ages experience out-of-hospital non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest every year, the department stated, and nine out of 10 victims die.
“I can’t tell you how much that bystander CPR helps peoples’ outcomes,” Gall said Tuesday. “That means it keeps blood flowing through the body, keeps oxygenated blood going through the brain. It helps their survival rate. I can tell you that 100%.”
Gall said the program, which is geofenced, will alert people if they are within a quarter mile of a cardiac arrest incident. Location alerting will not include private residences, hospitals, assisted living facilities or certain government buildings, Gall stated.
A Frisco Fire Department press release stated that the department trains laypeople every year in hands-only CPR and AED use, but that there had not been a mechanism to connect laypeople with experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in public locations.
The app will notify and direct those laypersons who have signed up to the scene of a cardiac arrest, a department press release stated.
The app also allows those who sign up to see real-time fire agency incident information.
The app is now available in the city of Frisco, and more information is available on the Frisco Fire Department webpage.
