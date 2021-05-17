Fire investigators are investigating a fire that started in an apartment at the Twelve Cowboys Way Luxury Appartments. The fire was contained in the apartment due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system.
Dispatch was alerted by the alarm company of a "water flow" alarm at 12:13 p.m. Sunday. The first unit arrived four minutes later. Frisco Fire responded with one engine, one ladder truck, and one battalion chief on the initial assignment due to it being an alarm investigation.
During the investigation by the first arriving unit, smoke was found in the building.
Additional units were requested as a working fire was declared. The fire was found in an apartment on the 12th floor, was kept small, and was not allowed to grow as rapidly due to the fire sprinklers that had activated when the fire began. A total of 19 units and 43 personnel were used to help extinguish the fire.
The Frisco Fire Department announced 1:11 p.m. Sunday through social media that the fire was declared "out." Just after 2:30 p.m., the department announced that residents were being allowed back into the residences with restoration crews on scene.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Twelve Cowboys Way is a 17 story luxury high-rise building with garage and offices on floors one through five and residential apartments on floors six through 17.
