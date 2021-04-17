Two first responders in Frisco were injured during a Saturday morning medical response, a local association reported.
According to the Frisco Fire Fighters Association IAFF Local 3732, two of its members were responding to a medical emergency at around 2 a.m. Saturday. They were struck by a driver who was later arrested under suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the association stated in a social media post.
The Frisco Fire Department’s Medic 8 vehicle was flipped on its side, the post stated. The members were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and have since been discharged home to recover.
“Our members are used to responding to incidents like these but when it involves our brothers, it reminds us all the dangerous job we do,” the association stated.
