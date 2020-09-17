This was not David Odum’s first run-in with a California wildfire.
The Frisco Fire Department captain had been to the state before in the midst of the 2018 Woolsey fire that had torn through Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
This year, he traveled again to California with a group of firefighters from multiple cities to assist in fighting what had become the SCU Lightning complex fire. What was originally slated to be a 14-day deployment turned into a 21-day stint in California complete with 12- and 24-hour shifts. The group began working at the SCU Lightning Complex and ended by working at the Oak Fire incident, he said.
Every wildfire is going to be different, he said. In this case, he noted the steeper inclines and the higher number of fires that had afflicted the state this time around.
Odum recalled one early morning in the previous week when he woke up to a glowing orange sky. His first thoughts fled to what must have caused such a glow.
“There's something actively burned or we had some new starts last night if there's this much of an orange glow at 7 o'clock in the morning,” he said.
By noon that day, the smoke began to dissipate, he said. But by 3 p.m., they were using headlamps to see because their surroundings had become pitch black.
“The bats were flying,” Odum said. “The crickets were moving around. You could definitely tell it was a different area. You'd think it was 9 o'clock at night, and it was literally 3 o'clock in the afternoon.”
Twenty-four-hour “on” shifts included a 7 a.m. briefings and working until dark, Odum said.
“Twenty-four hours on is a long time to be actively moving,” Odum said. “And you aren't always doing something in the middle of the night. Sometimes you were doing line patrol or you were checking for hotspots or things of that nature.”
After a lengthy shift, he said, firefighters would get a day off.
“Every day, you always wonder, you know, what are we going to get into?” he said.
Also on his mind was what he could do to help.
“That's probably what weighed on me every day, is ‘What can we do today to make a difference to help these people not lose everything they have?” he said. “Because we saw tons of houses burned and pasture land burned up and a lot of people lost everything they had.”
For Odum, assisting in the fires is a gratifying experience.
“I think anytime we can go as a resource from our state to their state and assist those guys and girls out there doing their daily job, it's always gratifying for us as an organization,” he said.
Odum returned on Monday after 21 days on the ground and 24 days away from home. He recalls being excited to get in the car, leave the station and get home to his wife and 4-year-old child.
“To be able to sit down in my own house with my family, my little boy and my wife and just kind of sit still for a minute, it was really nice,” he said.
Now that he is home, his thoughts go back to those the troops who are currently on the ground. He wonders what they’re doing, how they’re doing, if they’re making headway on the fires they have been assigned to and if they’re getting used to the terrain he traversed over 21 days.
Odum said he would go back, and so would the other members of the team he worked with.
“We actually all said if we could all do it again, we'd sign up and go again, just because it was a great group to work for, and with, on doing something of that magnitude out in California.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.