As rain and oncoming winter weather began to blanket Frisco and surrounding north Texas, Frisco firefighters were on the job at one Frisco home.
According to the city of Frisco, firefighters were called to the 4100 block of San Gabriel Avenue in the Newman Village neighborhood at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday.
“Flames could be seen from Eldorado Parkway, about a half mile away from the scene,” Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said in a press release.
Investigators have said the fire began in a fireplace and quickly spread to the attic of the home. Two residents were home when the fire broke out and called dispatch for help.
“Fighting fire during freezing temperatures is always challenging and can cause fatigue,” Kistner said in the press release. “But fortunately, no one was hurt.”
The fire was reported “under control” by 10:27 p.m. and “out” just before midnight. Damages amount to approximately $900,000, including the structure and contents in the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.