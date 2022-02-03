Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A transition from freezing rain to sleet and snow. Total ice accumulations of two tenths to half an inch. Sleet and snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Now through 6 PM. * IMPACTS...Travel will be dangerous. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commute. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages and tree damage will be possible due to ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&