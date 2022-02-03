Frisco fire 2022
Courtesy of city of Frisco/Facebook

As rain and oncoming winter weather began to blanket Frisco and surrounding north Texas, Frisco firefighters were on the job at one Frisco home.

According to the city of Frisco, firefighters were called to the 4100 block of San Gabriel Avenue in the Newman Village neighborhood at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday.

“Flames could be seen from Eldorado Parkway, about a half mile away from the scene,” Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said in a press release.

Investigators have said the fire began in a fireplace and quickly spread to the attic of the home. Two residents were home when the fire broke out and called dispatch for help.

“Fighting fire during freezing temperatures is always challenging and can cause fatigue,” Kistner said in the press release. “But fortunately, no one was hurt.”

The fire was reported “under control” by 10:27 p.m. and “out” just before midnight. Damages amount to approximately $900,000, including the structure and contents in the home.

