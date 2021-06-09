At 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 13000 block of Bavarian Drive.
Frisco Fire units arrived on the scene at 1:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found moderate smoke coming from the front door of a two-story single-family residence. Firefighters began with an aggressive offensive operation and found the bulk of the fire in the kitchen area. The fire was mitigated and declared under control at 1:39 p.m.
There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. Utilities are shut off to the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
