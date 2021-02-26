Frisco Fire file
At 10:02 p.m. Thursday, the Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 14600 block of Prairie Fire Dr. Frisco Fire Department units arrived on the scene at 10:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire from the roof of a two-story single-family residence. Firefighters began a defensive attack and protected the houses around the structure. The fire was declared under control at 10:45 p.m.

At 11:49 p.m. that same evening, Frisco Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 2500 block of Sage Ridge Dr. Frisco Fire Department units arrived on the scene nine minutes later. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke from the attic of a two-story single-family residence. Firefighters began an offensive attack in the attic but evacuated the structure as the roof was not stable. Firefighters then transitioned to a defensive attack and protected exposures. The fire was declared under control at 1:00 a.m.

There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries for either fire. Utilities are shut off to the residences, and unsafe placards are on the structures, and the cause of both fires are under investigation.

Also on Thursday, Frisco Firefighters responded to two structure fires in the town of Little Elm and one structure fire in the town of Prosper.

