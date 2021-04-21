Since the March 27 crash that killed Jacquelyn Buhler, 76, and Clarence Buhler, 79, at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard, the Frisco Police Department has taken measures to respond to traffic concerns in the area.
As of April 16, the department had conducted 209 traffic stops and issued 83 citations on the part of FM 423 that is within Frisco’s jurisdiction since the March 27 crash.
“You can see we’ve dedicated quite a bit of resources and focused on FM 423 and the speed,” Police Chief David Shilson told Frisco City Council members on Tuesday.
The March 27 crash, which unearthed previous concerns stemming from a February 2020 crash at the same intersection, had spurred Frisco’s police department to take what Shilson called a comprehensive approach to addressing the issue.
On April 7, the Frisco department arrested two siblings for manslaughter in connection with the March 27 crash. A police investigation had concluded that Jade and Jaden Walker, both 19, had been driving over 90 mph in their respective cars just seconds before striking the Buhler’s car.
Beyond the arrests, Shilson said additional Frisco Police officers have been working extra hours to focus only on traffic enforcement in the area of the crash.
“We’ve had our commercial motor vehicle enforcement vehicle out there because truck traffic is high on that road as well,” he said, “and so commercial vehicles certainly pose a danger to the motoring public as well.”
In addition, the Texas Department of Transportation had corrected speed limit signage in the area. The speed limit now reads 50 mph. The Frisco Police Department is also continuing to look at crash data along the corridor, Shilson said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Frisco Mayor Pro Tem Will Sowell mentioned that the arrested individuals had been speeding excessively and racing.
“Is racing a broader issue in the city that we should be looking at or tackling?” Sowell asked Shilson. “Or maybe you guys are, and could you provide some context and background on what we’re doing in regards to that?”
Shilson said he encouraged the public to report any racing they feel is happening to the department.
“Unfortunately, it’s one of those frustrating problems that we have where the vehicles can be gone by the time we get there,” Shilson said. “But we have been getting reports of racing, and we’re not just focused on that issue on this roadway, we are looking at where we’re getting other complaints as well, we’re increasing our traffic enforcement.”
Shilson added that over the previous year, officers had been working in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And so traffic enforcement was one of the things that put our officers at risk, and so it was something that we had to set aside except for those more serious violations,” he said. “Now with vaccinations and more understanding of where we are with COVID, we’ll certainly be focusing our efforts on traffic enforcement and putting it high on the priority list as well.”
