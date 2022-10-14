A group of Frisco citizens has begun meeting regularly at the city’s municipal center to evaluate potential projects that could go to voters in the form of a bond election in May 2023.
In September, the Frisco City Council approved a list of 15 citizens to serve on a Citizens Bond Committee. Those individuals have been tasked with assessing Frisco’s capital needs for the next five years and ultimately bringing a recommendation of projects to the City Council that could drive the next five years of capital development in Frisco.
Anita Cothran, Frisco’s Chief Financial Officer, said the formation of the new bond committee is part of the city’s five-year planning cycle.
The current bond committee’s membership includes representatives who serve in a variety of Frisco boards and commissions such as the Parks and Recreation Board, the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Visit Frisco Board and Downtown Advisory Board.
“Really, the mission is to have enough people on there that we’re really casting a wide net to hear from all four corners of our community, but at the same time keeping it a manageable number enough where there’s actually productive work and discussions being had,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said.
He added that each City Council member had input during the selection process.
The committee began meeting on Oct. 3 and has its meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
Over the next few weeks, Cothran said, the committee is slated to hear from the police and fire departments, roadway projects, parks and facilities. Discussions will then center around financing and modeling, Cothran said.
Committee Chair Peter Burns and Vice Chair Sean Merrell are slated to present recommendations to the City Council on Jan. 17, according to the city website, and the City Council is slated to vote on a bond ordinance at a Feb. 7 meeting. Should the ordinance be approved, a bond election item could land on the May 2023 ballot for Frisco voters.
As the committee moves forward on gathering and evaluating information, Cheney said now is the time for the public to provide comments.
“It’s really an opportunity for residents to have their voice heard,” he said. “There are multiple ways for them to do that: they can attend meetings, they’ll have public input or they can even write their council as far as things they would like the city to put on the ballot.”
The city has created a page on its website that will keep up-to-date information regarding committee meetings, agendas, presentations and more. Learn more atfriscotexas.gov/bond
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
