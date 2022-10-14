Frisco file
Courtesy of city of Frisco

A group of Frisco citizens has begun meeting regularly at the city’s municipal center to evaluate potential projects that could go to voters in the form of a bond election in May 2023. 

In September, the Frisco City Council approved a list of 15 citizens to serve on a Citizens Bond Committee. Those individuals have been tasked with assessing Frisco’s capital needs for the next five years and ultimately bringing a recommendation of projects to the City Council that could drive the next five years of capital development in Frisco. 

