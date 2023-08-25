Frisco comprehensive plan 1.png

Frisco hosted an open house the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Frisco Public Library, inviting the community to give feedback in the form of sticky notes about a variety of city-related topics. 

"Let's gather around." 

With three words, Frisco residents, city staff members and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee members gathered in Community Room B of the Frisco Public Library to ponder big questions about the city's future. 

Frisco comprehensive plan 2.png

Frisco's 2040 comprehensive plan open house event at the Frisco Public Library drew a bustling crowd on Aug. 24. 

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

