With three words, Frisco residents, city staff members and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee members gathered in Community Room B of the Frisco Public Library to ponder big questions about the city's future.
Frisco is in the midst of developing a 2040 comprehensive plan, a long-range document designed to outline goals, actions, objectives, policies and standards that will guide government staff and elected officials while maintaining a 20-year perspective, according to the city's website. It also serves as a "centerpiece of local planning efforts." The city's last comprehensive plan was established in 2015.
The process for the newest plan kicked off in June and is slated to go through the end of 2024. Thursday evening at the city's public library featured a part of that process — an open house designed to get feedback from residents.
Poster boards lined around the room asked community members to take a look at the plan's drafted guiding principles (covering culture and people; development and design; housing and community; jobs and finances; and regionalism and influence) and to share their take. Other poster boards asked attendees to give input on the future of Frisco's facilities and services as well as its housing. And attendees, using sticky notes, responded.
The city and plan consultant Freese and Nichols have also created a "virtual open house" that allows community members to give feedback. That includes a "future land use mapping exercise," a "visioning exercise," a chance to give feedback on guiding principles and a "plan content" exercise. The virtual open house is available at freese.mysocialpinpoint.com/frisco-comprehensive-plan. The virtual open house is open through Sept. 7.
As Frisco Development Services Director John Lettelleir put it, the open house event allows attendees to share their thoughts and ideas and how they relate to the guiding principles. The feedback adds a lot to the process, Lettelleir said, noting another city that he said had undergone the process in "a vacuum."
"When you do that, you don't have public buy-in, and when the plan does come forward, there can be a lot of pushback," Lettelleir said. "So Frisco has meticulously been open, transparent, trying to get people involved in the process."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.