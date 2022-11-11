The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosted an event on Friday, Nov. 11 that allowed the community to get to know the city's new state senator, Drew Springer (right). The conversation Friday was moderated by Tony Felker, Frisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO (left).
As the state settles into the results of this week’s election and looks ahead to a 2023 legislative session, Frisco leaders and members of the business community gathered Friday morning at Collin College’s conference center in Frisco to get to know the city’s new state senator.
After a redistricting process changed the state of representation in Texas, Sen. Drew Springer, whose home town is Muenster, will now represent Frisco as part of Texas Senate District 30, a newly drawn district that also includes representation in Denton and Gainesville, as well as The Colony, Lewisville and Little Elm.
The Friday event, hosted by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, was a chance to learn about Springer through multiple different lenses. That included learning about Springer’s family and hobbies, but also about his educational background and lessons he’s learned from his tenure working in state government.
For the senator, a shift in districts means a shift in what part of Texas he’ll be representing: Frisco presents a less rural environment than communities Springer has previously represented, and the question of the implications of that change was among the topics addressed.
“It’s listening to your constituents and understanding what’s important to them, what makes their community unique, what are those business aspects,” he said.
During the event, Springer was asked to outline priorities for the upcoming 2023 legislative session. He mentioned items like property tax, school safety and economic development items.
“We need to attract companies that have large assets that employ high-paying, good quality jobs,” he said. “And I’m working on a bill that will be able to do that.”
Springer has a district office in Denton, and on Friday, he also shared plans to open an office in Frisco in January.
The 88th session of the Texas Legislature will kick off on Jan. 10, 2023 and will run through May 29.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
