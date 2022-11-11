Springer event.jpg

The Frisco Chamber of Commerce hosted an event on Friday, Nov. 11 that allowed the community to get to know the city's new state senator, Drew Springer (right). The conversation Friday was moderated by Tony Felker, Frisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO (left). 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

As the state settles into the results of this week’s election and looks ahead to a 2023 legislative session, Frisco leaders and members of the business community gathered Friday morning at Collin College’s conference center in Frisco to get to know the city’s new state senator.

After a redistricting process changed the state of representation in Texas, Sen. Drew Springer, whose home town is Muenster, will now represent Frisco as part of Texas Senate District 30, a newly drawn district that also includes representation in Denton and Gainesville, as well as The Colony, Lewisville and Little Elm.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

