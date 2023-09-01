Frisco GM looks back on the big and small moments that make up the ‘Roughriders experience’

There are a total of 277 trees on the grounds of the Frisco Roughriders ballpark.
Just ask Scott Burchett.
Burchett, who serves as general manager of the Frisco Roughriders today, once had to count the number of trees on the grounds as part of an internship almost 20 years ago.
“I was going to be here for a six-month internship,” Burchett said. “My plan was to go to grad school at Ohio University after that, and the Roughriders offered me a full-time job literally two days before I left to go to grad school. And I’ve been here ever since.”
Burchett has been here for 19 of the 20 years that the Roughriders, the Double-A Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Texas Rangers, have called Frisco home. He’s been here for the big moments like the team’s 2004 championship win in its second-ever season, the park’s ability to host Texas League All-Star Games and the most recent Texas League championship win last year.
But as the franchise celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month, Burchett notes that it’s the smaller slice-of-life memories that stick out to him. Things like sitting with a season ticket holder on a Tuesday night, or seeing a fan who’s battling cancer throw the first pitch and get to meet the team.
“For me it’s those little small interactions, you know, every single season, that make the job special,” Burchett said.
Situated in the northeast quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121, the iconic baseball stadium — a melding of two visions from both Churchill Downs in Kentucky and Seaside, Florida — made its home in a city that would eventually lean into its “Sports City, USA,” identity, attracting such names as the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the PGA of America.
It was Riders Field, which opened in 2003, that became Frisco’s first in a host of professional sports venues that sprouted from a public-private partnership.
“It’s been really fun to see the franchise grow alongside really Frisco and Collin County in general,” Burchett said. “When the ballpark was first here, it was basically the ballpark and the mall across the street. That’s what Frisco was.”
Since then, Frisco, Collin County and the Roughriders have evolved together in the midst of rapid regional growth.
“I think it has changed, and I think in a lot of ways it’s the same,” Burchett said. “So I always view our ballpark as the summer gathering place for Collin County. We want people to come out, have a good time, enjoy all the sights and the sounds and smells that make the Riders baseball experience so popular.”
At the same time, he adds, the changing makeup of the Frisco and Collin County community has inspired the franchise to host events that celebrate and welcome people from “nontraditional baseball background communities.” Burchett notes the recent “Incredible India” night that started off as a non-game-day event featuring a bazaar at the ballpark. This season, the franchise added on a full game-day event with the same focus.
There’s an entertainment factor to what Burchett calls the “Roughriders experience” that goes beyond the results of a game.
“A lot of people don’t even care if we win or lose,” Burchett said. “They’re out here just to have a good time. If you ask somebody at the end of a game what the score was, they might not know, but they remember that funny skit the mascot did, or they remember getting Dippin’ Dots or cotton candy, or the incredible post-game fireworks or the promotion that we have going on that night.”
Of course, the game played at Rider Field is very good too, Burchett adds.
“It’s high-level,” he said, “these guys are one-step away from the big leagues. We’ve got 180 guys that have gone to the big leagues.”
Burchett has seen the franchise through its many plot points, including the onset and subsequent impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year’s the first year that’s kind of felt back to normal, if you will, kind of back to basics, and bringing the entire Roughrider experience back,” Burchett said. “So it’s been a great year for us. Our attendance has been up double digits. The ballpark's coming alive again. We actually had our second-biggest crowd ever on July 4, we had 12,045 fans out here cheering on the Roughriders. So it’s been a fun year and it’s really set us up for big things ahead.”
That also comes amid a revival in the buzz around baseball as a lineup of new rules were applied to the major league level this year after some rule-change experiments at the minor league level. Burchett said the benefit of the changes is that spectators stay longer for games.
“For us it’s been certainly positive as far as that, and then obviously just the pace of play,” he said. “There’s more action, there’s more entertainment value, it’s been good all the way around.”
With 20 years under its belt, the franchise also has its eyes on the future. The team will host its first postgame drone show in franchise history on Sept. 9.
As for the next 20 years of Frisco Roughrider history, Burchett has a vision for that, too.
“Our industry has changed so much and the city’s changed so much, I think the one thing I can promise you is we’ll continue to innovate and we’ll continue to meet our fans where they’re at, continue to invest in the ballpark and the ballpark experience and just bring cutting edge family entertainment — whatever that looks like 20 years from now, I promise you the Roughriders will have that,” Burchett said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.