A development that is slated to bring a brewery, office space -- and parking -- to downtown Frisco is slated to receive grant funding from the city.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved a grant agreement that could provide for roughly $1.75 million to support the “Ritchey Gin” development, set to be located on 2.6 acres at the southeast corner of Frisco Square Boulevard and First Street. Nack Development received zoning approval for the development earlier this month.
The mixed-use development is expected to bring a three-story office building, a single-story restaurant and brewery building, open space and a parking garage, culminating in a project that Development Services Director John Letellier has previously said could serve as an “anchor” in Frisco’s downtown.
“Obviously one of the biggest issues we have downtown is parking,” Deputy City Manager Ron Patterson said Tuesday, “and this would (...) call for a three-story parking garage of 208 spaces. One hundred and fifty of those parking spaces could be reserved by the company between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, after 5 p.m. and on the weekends, all that parking would be available to the public.”
The garage would cost roughly $7 million, Patterson said. Per proposed grant agreements, the city of Frisco and the Frisco Community Development Corporation would pitch in either 50% of the actual garage cost or $3.5 million, whichever is less. The city and CDC would each provide $1.75 million. The grant money would be awarded upon completion of the infrastructure and the brewery being issued a building permit.
According to city documentation, construction must begin within one year and be complete within 36 months after construction starts.
The Frisco Economic Development Corporation is also slated to consider a Qualified Infrastructure grant for the development. If approved, the EDC would $123,200, or half of the qualified infrastructure cost, whichever is less.
On Tuesday, Patterson said the CDC and EDC would consider approval of their proposed agreements later in the week.
Patterson said the city agreement was similar to the one approved for the Patios at the Rail project, a Nack Development project in Frisco’s Rail District.
“We’ve had some lengthy discussions on this item over time, so it’s good to get this one to the finish line,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said Tuesday. “Look forward to the groundbreaking.”
