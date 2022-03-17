Frisco is in the midst of a special election runoff that allows the 124,166 registered voters in the city to select a representative who will have a hand in directing the future of Frisco.
So far, less than 1% of those voters have cast their ballots as of Tuesday.
After City Councilman Dan Stricklin resigned from his seat in November to run for a Denton County position, three Frisco residents, including Laura Rummel and Tracie Reveal Shipman, signed up to run for the special election that would determine a Place 5 City Council member.
After Rummel garnered 46% (2,340) and Shipman garnered 41% (2,080) of the 5,098 votes cast in the Jan. 29 election, both Rummel and Shipman expressed some disappointment that it wasn’t all said and done--both would have preferred to hit the ground running in February.
Instead, the city of Frisco is in the middle of a special runoff election this month, with election day set for March 26.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said as of Monday, less than 1,000 people had voted in the runoff. According to the city website, that number had inched up to 1,155 by Tuesday, landing the city’s voter turnout rate at just below 1%.
Cheney said there are probably a few factors behind those numbers, including voter confusion since the election is not within the usual timeframe.
“We just came off the primaries, so people have been seeing signs on the road for months,” he said, adding that voters will also go to the polls in May to select Frisco ISD Board of Trustees members.
For the current City Council Place 5 special election, Frisco voters have until March 22 to vote during the early voting period.
Whoever gets the most votes will have a hand in making decisions that impact the city for the foreseeable future. The seven seats on the council, including the mayoral seat, are now responsible for representing about 225,000 people total, Cheney said.
“If you have seven representatives, everyone is kind of representing 30,000-35,000 people, in effect,” Cheney said. “So each council member can have a huge influence on the direction the city takes. So every single election is significant.”
Added to that is the fact that the selected person will be involved in selecting Frisco’s next City Manager, a monumental move as the city’s first ever City Manager, George Purefoy, retires in June.
“Our top priority based on our city charter is selecting a city manager,” Cheney said. “It’s the first time we’ve done it in nearly 35 years, and so I look at this decision as probably the biggest one that I’ve ever had to do in my 15 years of serving the community. And so one of these people elected, literally within the first couple of months, is probably going to have the biggest decision that they ever make during their tenure.”
Collin County election information can be found here.
Denton County election information can be found here.
Election information from the city of Frisco can be found here.
