Corey Kent will tell you that moving from Nashville to Frisco, Texas was the best thing he could have done for his family. At the time of the move, he also thought it was the worst thing he could have done for his musical career.
Roughly four years later, the up-and-coming country music artist took the stage at the home of the Dallas Cowboys to perform at a live music event previewing the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco.
On Tuesday, Kent was one of multiple artists to perform at the ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, a free two-day music festival featuring live music, food trucks and more in advance of the ACM Awards hosted in Frisco on Thursday, May 11. The performance comes as Kent prepares to release his debut album, “BLACKTOP” on June 2.
“I got here (to Frisco) and kind of got really my priorities in line and things started to fall into place musically after that,” Kent said. “It’s ironic how when you cling to something so tightly, it doesn’t usually work out, and then you finally go open handed and things start to fall into place. And so for me living in Frisco has been great for my family and my music career, and I’m excited for a lot of my Nashville friends to come in and experience Frisco, Texas.”
During the second week of May, The Star morphed from the home of the Dallas Cowboys to a country music hub as Frisco geared up to host a multi-day celebration of the ACM Awards coming to the North Texas city.
“It really is like my backyard,” Kent said during a Tuesday interview at The Star. “It’s pretty cool to watch this place transform and embrace country music.”
The plaza stretching before the Ford Center where the Dallas Cowboys practice became an outdoor concert venue complete with vendor tents, picnic tables and patio lights. A towering silver cowboy boot took its place at the corner of Cowboys Way and The Star Boulevard. A short walk away, Dolly Parton’s pop-up store had already generated a line of waiting fans. Inside the Ford Center, rehearsals have begun for the Thursday night event.
On the heels of earning a “music friendly” designation from the state of Texas, the North Texas municipality known as Sports City, USA — and one of its most prominent sports-centered features — became an epicenter for live music and arts.
“We speak a lot about the blending of sports and art, and that was kind of the intention of this venue, was to be able to host a wide range of events and not just sports, and to have live music,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
Cheney added that this is just a start, and there are plans to continue pushing to make Frisco a live music destination.
When it comes to Frisco’s merit as a live music destination, Cheney said it comes down to the energy of the people.
“People are just craving to have those kind of entertainment options,” he said. “And we’re starting to see Frisco kind of move into its renaissance phase, you know, it kind of got started with the Sports City, USA, but now it’s kind of rounding out well with arts, leisure and culture.”
The Country Kickoff at The Star continues May 10 from 3-10 p.m. with performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Catie Offerman, Dylan Scott and Nate Smith. More information is atthestardistrict.com/acmcountrykickoff/.
