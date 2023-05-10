ACM Country Kickoff Party_4.JPG
Corey Kent will tell you that moving from Nashville to Frisco, Texas was the best thing he could have done for his family. At the time of the move, he also thought it was the worst thing he could have done for his musical career. 

Roughly four years later, the up-and-coming country music artist took the stage at the home of the Dallas Cowboys to perform at a live music event previewing the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco. 

Frisco-based country artist Corey Kent performs at The Star as Sports City, USA gears up to host the ACM Awards on Thursday. 

