Frisco Heritage senior Jensin Hall slides into home plate to score the first of two runs for the Coyotes in a 2-1 win over The Colony on Thursday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

THE COLONY – Frisco Heritage senior Jensin Hall has had one of the more memorable seasons on the mound in recent history in the Dallas area. The Dartmouth signee recorded 20 victories to accompany a 0.26 ERA and 280 strikeouts.

However, Hall admitted that The Colony – Heritage’s opponent in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series this week – boasted one of the best offenses that she had all season and that it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk by any means.

