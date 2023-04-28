THE COLONY – Frisco Heritage senior Jensin Hall has had one of the more memorable seasons on the mound in recent history in the Dallas area. The Dartmouth signee recorded 20 victories to accompany a 0.26 ERA and 280 strikeouts.
However, Hall admitted that The Colony – Heritage’s opponent in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series this week – boasted one of the best offenses that she had all season and that it wasn’t going to be a cakewalk by any means.
“They have some really good hitters,” she said. “I knew that I had to pound it in there and that they would take pitches. But, I tried to jam pitches in there, and I did what I had to do.”
The Colony forced Hall to throw 120 pitches – 50 of which were balls – and laid off pitches that were just outside of the strike zone. But she worked out of a couple of jams and went on to throw a complete-game two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in Heritage’s 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Thursday evening.
“She had to work,” said Tim O’Brien, Heritage head coach. “They’re a team that would have challenged in our district. Some of the teams that we played were a little easier. But we were telling the girls coming in that we were going to have to work. I always preach to the girls, ‘It doesn’t matter what it looks like as long as we have one more run than the other team at the end of the game.’”
Hall had to be at her best in the sixth inning. Heritage came into the game nursing a 2-0 lead. But the Lady Cougars got to work with one out. Senior Sydney Young singled up the middle and she then advanced to second on a fielder’s choice by senior Kaitlyn Moeller. Young moved to third base on a play in which Heritage botched a double-play attempt at second base, then scored on Madison Levsey’s RBI sacrifice fly to reduce the Coyote advantage to one run.
“My hitters did a great job working the count,” said Deanna Coleman, The Colony head coach. “I’m very proud of them. It just came down to two errors.”
Hall regrouped and struck out Leanna Guerra on four pitches to end the inning, and then in the seventh, struck out the side to polish off the 18th consecutive victory for Heritage (27-1-1).
“Right then, I knew that my team had my back because of the catch before that,” Hall said. “It was an amazing catch in right field by Madelyn, and I knew that I would have their back. I had her two at-bats before that. I just trusted myself and trusted my teammates.”
Thursday’s game started off with a defensive gem from The Colony junior left fielder Betty Jo Camacho. Camacho made an over-the-shoulder catch to rob Hall of a multi-base hit to lead off the top of the first.
The Colony’s outfield was strong all night. Heritage appeared ready to take a three-run lead in the top of the sixth. Freshman Sam Riley launched a triple off the fence in right field. Madelyn Garza came around third place, but the throw to home plate was on time, and Young applied a tag on Garza. Moments later, senior shortstop Sabrina Wick threw out Riley at home plate on a fielder’s choice.
The Lady Cougars also received a great performance on the mound from sophomore Addison Dorsay. Dorsay limited a Coyotes offense that averaged more than eight runs per game to just two on Thursday – both unearned – to go along with three strikeouts.
“I got her as many innings as I could last year, and for us going as far as we went really helped to prepare her for this moment,” Coleman said. “It’s been on her this year. She’s gotten a lot of good quality innings. Like I told her, ‘You’ve been doing a great job, especially the back end of district with all of the adjustments.’ She’s been doing an awesome job with all of the adjustments.”
However, Dorsay’s gem was spoiled by a couple of errant throws across the diamond. Hall had a one-out single in the top of the third, and she then scored all the way from first base on a fielding error to give Heritage a 1-0 lead.
Hall’s quickness on the base path again showed up in the top of the fifth. She reached on a two-out single and then rounded three bases on the ensuing play, in which The Colony was charged with its second error of the game to give Heritage a 2-0 lead.
Game 2 is Friday night at Heritage. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Saturday at
Frisco Panther Creek.
