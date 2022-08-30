The Frisco Police Department has taken a Frisco High School student into custody for online threats made over the weekend.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 2:00 pm, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. FPD School Resource Officers and Detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect making the threats as a 16-year-old student who attends the school. Out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the juvenile was detained without incident and later brought to the Frisco Police Department’s Juvenile Processing Office. He was charged with Terroristic Threat, which is a 3rd degree felony punishable by two to ten years in jail, and later transported to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information, including the name of the juvenile, will be released.
“The Frisco Police Department takes all threats made against our schools seriously and will exhaust all means necessary to hold accountable those responsible,” said Chief David Shilson. “I am thankful for the concerned students and parents who took action and brought the threat to our attention, as well as our continued partnership with the Frisco Independent School District, which helped expedite the investigation.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.