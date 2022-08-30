frisco high.jpg
File photo courtesy of Frisco High School/ Facebook

The Frisco Police Department has taken a Frisco High School student into custody for online threats made over the weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, around 2:00 pm, the Frisco Police Department was made aware of a threat against Frisco High School that was posted on social media. FPD School Resource Officers and Detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect making the threats as a 16-year-old student who attends the school. Out of an abundance of caution, additional police officers were stationed at the campus during the investigation.

