School Resource Officer Glen Hubbard usually only awards a Frisco Police Department challenge coin once per year.
“I don't mind giving them out sometimes if a kid's doing really good in something,” he said, “or I'll give one out when they graduate.”
In mid-September, Hubbard, who serves as a school resource officer for Liberty High School, received two simultaneous alerts about a medical emergency that was taking place in a classroom.
One came over the radio from the school’s medical response team. The other came from police dispatch regarding a medical emergency 911 call.
When Hubbard arrived at the scene, he found multiple staff members assisting a student who was having a seizure. After the situation was resolved, Assistant Principal Tony Escoto told Hubbard that another student, Carston, had been the one to call 911. In fact, Carston had been there when the assistant principal arrived and had given the 911 operator the necessary information over the phone in a calm, cool manner. He stayed on the phone with the dispatcher until emergency medical services arrived, Hubbard said.
“He was great,” Hubbard said, “and he left the room and didn't even mention it. So I wouldn't have even known about it unless Assistant Principal Escoto had said something to me.”
As a result, Hubbard awarded Carston a challenge coin the next day for how he had handled the situation.
“Maintaining that calm, cool demeanor at the time when something pretty bad was going on allowed him to get all the needed information to the dispatcher so they could have an appropriate response,” Hubbard said.
When it comes to emergency situations in a classroom environment, Hubbard said students should make sure the patient is OK. If the teacher is in the room, students should let them know right away so that the teacher can make a call for help.
“If you can stabilize (the patient) a little bit and you just need medical, get on 911 and just give all the information you can give regarding the patient, your location and anything you think would benefit first responders on helping that patient out,” he said.
Hubbard said giving information in a calm way allows the person on the other end of the line to quickly get information to first responders.
“Sometimes the dispatcher has to calm down the caller to get the information,” he said.
Hubbard said Carston seemed excited about the award.
“I think it also shows the other kids if you stand up and do the right thing, you might get recognized for it,” he said, “but don't do things just for the recognition part of it.”
