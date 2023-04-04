Grand park 1 __ CITY PHOTO.jpg

In November, the city of Frisco hosted an official opening for Big Bluestem Trail at Grand Park, a 2.2-mile trail that will serve as a launchpad for decades of development at Grand Park. 

 Courtesy of city of Frisco / Facebook

Frisco’s vision for Grand Park is one step closer to reality following a city council vote. 

On Tuesday, April 4, the Frisco City Council voted to approve a $394,000 professional services agreement with global design company IDEO to design a vision for the Grand Park project. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

