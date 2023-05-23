Two new faces are joining the team of assistant city managers in Frisco. Rob Millar and E.A. Hoppe will begin their new roles this summer. Wes Pierson, City Manager, selected Millar and Hoppe from a pool of eight finalists, including three internal candidates. Deputy City Manager Henry Hill and Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina make up the rest of Pierson’s team.
“Because Frisco is such a dynamic, fast-growing community, we want to be well positioned to balance our continued pace of development with preparing for the future,” Pierson said. “We’re fortunate the new positions drew so many impressive, qualified candidates, including three internal applicants. I believe Rob and E.A. will bring additional skills and experience complimentary to our leadership team and will help us continue our ‘Progress in Motion.'”
Rob Millar has more than 30 years of government experience. Millar comes to Frisco from Scottsdale, Arizona where he held various positions, beginning as a neighborhood liaison, citizen liaison and chief of staff for the mayor. Most recently, he served as the director of economic development for the city of Scottsdale. In that role, Millar helped acquire and retain more than 12,000 new jobs resulting in a $40 billion, five-year total impact. He also says he helped generate $350 million in new capital investment for Scottsdale and developed a five-year strategic plan.
“I am sincerely humbled and honored to have been selected to serve as one of Frisco’s newest assistant city managers,” said Rob Millar. “The city of Frisco’s reputation in providing unparalleled service to the community is well known and drew me to the exciting opportunity to be part of its future.”
Millar holds certifications from the International Economic Development Council (Certified Economic Developer, CEcD) and the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2). He has a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from Ottawa University.
E.A. Hoppe has more than 18 years of government experience. Hoppe began his career as a management analyst in Richardson and served there for more than nine years in various leadership positions. He was also a city manager in Bulverde, Texas for four years. In Kerrville, Texas he served as a deputy city manager for nearly five years before being appointed as city manager, a position he has held since 2021.
As Kerrville’s city manager, Hoppe negotiated numerous economic development grants and helped create the city’s first Tax Increment Finance Zone (TIRZ). Hoppe worked to overhaul the zoning code and implemented numerous long-range planning efforts for housing, water supply and infrastructure. During his seven years in Kerrville, he helped deliver more than $100 million in infrastructure improvements. Hoppe also initiated several programs to enhance downtown revitalization.
I’m excited and honored to join the Frisco team,” Hoppe said. “Frisco has built tremendous momentum, and I look forward to helping progress the community’s priorities and vision for the future.”
Hoppe holds a Master of Public Administration from University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Arts from Austin College.
Recruiting for the two assistant city manager positions began February. The positions drew 136 applicants from across the country. The candidate pool was narrowed to 20. Ultimately, eight finalists were chosen. Those finalists met with city department directors, toured the city and met with an internal, six-member panel consisting of city managers and staff.
“We’re still working on our new organizational structure,” Pierson said. “I’m confident Rob and E.A. will be valuable additions to an already great executive team. Our goal is to provide excellent city services, programs and special events to our residents, businesses, and visitors. I’m confident this is the best team to build upon our strong foundation in anticipation of preparing for the future."
