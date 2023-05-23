Frisco water tower file

Two new faces are joining the team of assistant city managers in Frisco. Rob Millar and E.A. Hoppe will begin their new roles this summer. Wes Pierson, City Manager, selected Millar and Hoppe from a pool of eight finalists, including three internal candidates. Deputy City Manager Henry Hill and Assistant City Manager Ben Brezina make up the rest of Pierson’s team.

“Because Frisco is such a dynamic, fast-growing community, we want to be well positioned to balance our continued pace of development with preparing for the future,” Pierson said. “We’re fortunate the new positions drew so many impressive, qualified candidates, including three internal applicants. I believe Rob and E.A. will bring additional skills and experience complimentary to our leadership team and will help us continue our ‘Progress in Motion.'”

Rob Millar
E.A. Hoppe 
