Shona Huffman ended her six-year tenure as a Frisco City Councilmember Tuesday night surrounded by supporters and colleagues.
“To say that it has been an honor to serve the city of Frisco, it just really seems lacking,” Huffman said. “There’s just not words to say what that honor really is and how I feel about this community, and how I feel about the opportunity that I was given.”
In February, Huffman announced that she would be resigning from her post as a City Council member due to a cancer diagnosis. On Tuesday night, supporters gathered wearing pink breast cancer ribbons and bright blue shirts that read “#StrongLikeShona”.
“I do just want to say on behalf of the citizens of Frisco and the city council that your leadership was a big part of why we accomplished all the things that we’ve accomplished here over the last six years,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said during the meeting.
He mentioned Huffman’s role as the University of North Texas to Frisco and PGA of America came to Frisco.
“I think that you can proudly say (...) that you have left Frisco in a better place than you received it, and your leadership and dedication was paramount to our success,” Cheney said.
Huffman was first elected to the council in 2016 and served for a time as the only woman on the Frisco City Council until Angelia Pelham was elected in June. Huffman also works as Director of Community Relations for Texas Health Hospital.
“It was never lost on me anytime somebody said ‘Yes, I’ll put your sign in my yard,’” Huffman told supporters Tuesday. “ I mean, I did a dance all the way back to the car, because that just meant that you trusted me. And that meant so much.”
She thanked her supporters, city staff and members of her campaign team. She added that many community members got to know her during her “sweet tea talks.”
“Every once in a while I’d say ‘Join me over sweet tea. Let’s talk it out,’” she said. “And I was never surprised that people would just say ‘I’ll take you up on that offer.’ And it would be somebody that, probably, we hadn’t agreed on much, but by the end of that conversation, we had a friendship that was about the city of Frisco.”
During her time on the City Council, Huffman's duties included serving as Mayor Pro Tem, as the Council Arts Facility chair and as the Council Legislative Committee chair.
“I’ve stood toe to toe with state senators and representatives on all sides of the aisle to defend Frisco’s ability to make choices for ourselves,” she said, “and I believe that if you asked each one of them, they would say that I came prepared, that I actually read the bills, that I knew my stuff, and that I worked hard to represent what was best for Frisco and not for personal gain. And I think they would say that when they needed me to come help them with an issue, that I jumped in immediately. Because again, it’s not about the person, it’s about good policy.”
Huffman’s daughters stood on the stage with her as she addressed the crowd. She mentioned that she had served half her time as a single mom.
“I always wanted you to see that you can fall down, you can pick yourself up again, and you can live to fight another day for another dream,” Huffman told her daughters, “but now what I want you to see is that God can also redirect you to choose to fight for other things that matter so much more.”
Prior to her resignation announcement, Huffman had filed for re-election and had garnered just one challenger, Tammy Meinershagen, by the Feb. 18 filing deadline. Meinershagen is slated to be sworn in as the newest City Council member in May.
“You know, we don’t choose cancer,” Huffman said. “But we do choose how we prioritize our lives with it. And so now it’s time for me to choose my husband, our precious blended family and my sisters. It’s funny how some have responded to that and my choice, but in the end, I’m just a wife, I’m a mom and I’m a sister and a friend who is fighting for my own life against breast cancer.”
“And you know what, it’s sad that women have to choose,” she added. “But here we are. And while I’m so grateful for the chance to have served, it is more important now that I am grateful for the chance to get to live.”
