The City of Frisco will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a series of free events beginning Monday, Jan. 16.
Families are invited to enjoy free showings of "Devotion," rated PG-13, at Cinemark Frisco Square, 5655 Frisco Square Blvd. Registration is required for the free tickets and limited to six per registrant. Register for your free tickets at tinyurl.com/59h9mt68. Three showtimes are offered. Movie-goers may access the theatre 30 minutes prior to the film's start time. Seats are reserved on a first-come basis.
Monday, Jan. 16: 10:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16: 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21: 2 p.m.
Devotion tells the true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, residents are encouraged to participate in food drive benefitting Frisco Family Services. Canned or packaged, nonperishable food items will be collected Jan. 17 – 20 at city hall inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. during business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Look for collection boxes labeled ‘Frisco Unity Day’. Items will be collected on January 21 between 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21 is Frisco Unity Day: The Dream Comes Alive. Join us for a free concert featuring jazz and gospel performances inside the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd. The musical tribute begins with the Friendship Baptist Church of The Colony Unified Choir followed by the Dakota Andersen Jazz Quartet from the University of North Texas (UNT). The winner of the Life Changing Faith Orator Competition will also recite a portion of their speech, which reflects what Dr. King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech means to them.
10 a.m. Friendship Baptist Church of The Colony Unified Choir
10:40 a.m. Oration – winner of Life Changing Faith Orator Competition
11 a.m. Dakota Andersen Jazz Quartet
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. The free seating is limited to 300, first come, first served.
City of Frisco Hours: City administration offices will be closed Monday, January 16 to observe the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, January 17.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record.
