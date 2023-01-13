Frisco City Hall

 

 File photo

The City of Frisco will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a series of free events beginning Monday, Jan. 16.

Families are invited to enjoy free showings of "Devotion," rated PG-13, at Cinemark Frisco Square, 5655 Frisco Square Blvd. Registration is required for the free tickets and limited to six per registrant. Register for your free tickets at tinyurl.com/59h9mt68. Three showtimes are offered. Movie-goers may access the theatre 30 minutes prior to the film's start time. Seats are reserved on a first-come basis.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

