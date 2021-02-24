Frisco is one step closer to opening its doors to more opportunities with food trucks.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended to the Frisco City Council an amendment to the city zoning ordinance that would implement regulations for food trucks in nonresidential areas.
For now, food trucks are only allowed when they’re connected with a special, seasonal or parking lot event, a city memo states, but in December, the Frisco City Council called for an amendment that would add food truck use regulations. The amendment as recommended includes regulations both for food truck courts and food truck temporary sites.
The amendment originally went before the Commission in January but was tabled to allow for language clarification when it came to food truck uses on temporary sites during large spectator events like concerns and sports events.
According to the proposed amendment paperwork, property owners would be able to develop food truck courts as a part of a site development with permanent facilities, pending approval with the city. The courts would not be limited in time or duration, according to a city memo.
Food truck temporary sites would allow for food trucks to operate in connection with an existing “host” business on a temporary basis and for a six-month time frame.
Phillip Climer, building official with the city, said the six-month certificate of occupancy would serve almost like an extension of a business’s permanent certificate of occupancy, and food trucks hosted by businesses would be outside the business during the business’s open hours. He used the example of the Frisco Mercantile on Preston Road as a business that could potentially host a temporary food truck site.
Climer said the six-month window allowed for potential modification, if needed.
“Possibly something didn’t work in that six months, possibly we had some property owners that were troubled by the coming and going of the traffic, so we could say ‘No, we need to either modify your operations,’ or ‘It’s good and let’s move forward and issue another six months,’” Climer said during the January meeting. “so that would give them some long-term stability and let them recoup some of the cost of possibly what it took to stand up an operation and move forward.”
The proposed regulations include that food trucks on a temporary site wouldn’t be allowed within 20 feet of outdoor restaurant seating areas other than those of a host business without the written consent of the restaurant owner or a representative.
Food truck operations in connection with permitted special events or other city activities on public property would still be up to city discretion, the city memo states, and the amendments would not apply to “at-large short-term mobile vendor operations.”
“At-large operations will be evaluated in the review of health ordinance permitting functions within the next year,” the memo states.
The Commission approved the recommendation unanimously on Tuesday. The item will go before the Frisco City Council for final approval at a future meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.