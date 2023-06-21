What does it mean to be a world-class city?
When visitors come to town, where do you take them?
What stories do you want people to tell about the Rail District?
How is Frisco getting ready for being on the world stage during the 2026 World Cup? Will downtown Frisco be ready?
The questions were among the multiple displayed on presentation slides the afternoon of Tuesday, June 20, for Frisco’s city council members to mull over.
They were the kind of questions that sparked conversations and perspective sharing, and they were also the kind of questions that Daniel Hintz hopes will help shape a vision for Frisco’s downtown Rail District.
Frisco officials are looking to bring the city’s vision for the Rail District into sharper focus. Right now, that includes hiring Velocity Group, of which Hintz serves as CEO and chief experience designer. On Tuesday afternoon, the city of Frisco hosted two different meetings over a span of three-and-a-half hours focused on visioning for the downtown Rail District. The first was a city council work session hosted at 3:30 p.m., and a 5 p.m. “brainstorming” open house meeting open to community members immediately followed.
The meetings come as the city is in the midst of a three-pronged project designed to improve infrastructure downtown. That includes reconstruction of Elm Street and adding on-street parking spaces, which is currently underway. It also includes reconstructing Main Street, removing its on-street parking and widening sidewalks, which is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. It also includes providing a plaza on 4th Street that would serve as a pedestrian connection between Elm and Main. Plans for the plaza include a stage and restrooms.
In March, the Frisco City Council met for a work session in the Rail District and discussed the vision and future for the area. Plans for the future of Frisco’s downtown further progressed on May 6 when voters approved a bond package that would allow for a parking garage in the area.
The meetings on Tuesday, June 20, served as a chance for Velocity Group, hired by the city’s development services department, to interact with city officials and residents to discuss what Frisco locals want to see from its downtown Rail District.
The meetings yielded discussion points and visions for the Rail District that included addressing traffic, walkability, having a variety of experiences, featuring the area’s history and the district being a venue for making memories with family.
During the city council work session, Hintz said Velocity Group will be bringing a vision and mission statement to the council to consider, as well as frameworks and principles to think about based on discussions in the community.
“We’ll be creating some provocations for you, not the end-all-be-all, because this is a process, right?’ Hintz told council members. “We’ve talked to as many people as we could, but to create a community vision is more than just 20 people, more than just 30 people. You’ve got to be able to test this on a regular basis and build that consensus.”
Velocity Group is slated to make a presentation to the Frisco City Council during its summer work session on June 30.
“And once again, these are provocations for conversations,” Hintz said during the city council work session. “This is not the end-all-be-all, nor is it a silver bullet. But the hope is that it helps you start to think maybe a little differently about some of these things, and that starts other conversations and other questions.”
