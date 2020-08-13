Members of Frisco ISD’s curriculum and instruction team discussed plans for special education programs for the 2020-21 school year at the Monday Board of Trustees meeting.
The update came three days before the first day of the school year, which will be in a completely virtual platform for most students for the first three weeks.
Special Education Director Christine Davis said special education students would have a blend of synchronous and asynchronous instruction through each content block during the virtual start of school. She said teachers and students would be able to go through live virtual instruction or support through each block based on individual needs.
Davis said classes would be consolidated across the district.
“In planning to provide the learning preferences selected by our families in our centralized programs, we determined that we are going to be able to meet the needs of all of our students in our centralized programs by consolidating our classes across the district,” she said. “Some students may be served by a different teacher or at a different campus than we originally anticipated,” she said. “However, this consolidation is going to allow us to have sufficient staff in small enough class sizes to safely and appropriately meet the needs of each one of our students.”
Davis said school and staff assignments had been changed to minimize disruption for students and make sure students received the support and services they are entitled to. Approximately 75% of students in centralized programs were able to stay at their current campus, Davis said.
Some students will be returning to campus beginning on Monday, Davis said.
“Because some of our students in specific self-contained programs require a significant degree of physical prompting and physical assistance that is difficult to provide through virtual instruction, we are beginning the transition to serving them through in-person instruction beginning on Aug. 17,” she said.
Other students not in those specific programs may return to school Sept. 3 for face-to-face instruction, she said. Students using the Virtual Academy learning model may also have an option for some in-person therapy services.
Davis said student progress will continue to be regularly monitored.
“ARD [Admission, Review and Dismissal] Committees may need to meet to address individual student needs as they arise, whether the student’s learning environment is through the Virtual Academy or through face-to-face instruction,” she said.
Special Programs Director Pam Orr said students will be repeating the spring 2020 semester of the district’s dyslexia program.
“This additional semester will not only be an opportunity for students to receive any lessons they missed, but also to review and reinforce any of the lessons they had prior to spring e-Learning,” she said.
Orr said the district would be able to provide a full scope of dyslexia services regardless of the learning model that a student had chosen. She said students in both learning modes would have access to daily synchronous dyslexia therapy with a dyslexia therapist.
“No matter what the learning mode is, all students will have the same access to instruction, curriculum, supplies and their dyslexia therapist,” Orr said.
