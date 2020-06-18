Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip sent a message to district families Thursday following Gov. Greg Abbott telling state lawmakers the same morning that Texas schools would reopen for face-to-face instruction in the fall.
Waldrip’s message stated that the district learned through media reports of both Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath sharing information about the next school year.
“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” Morath stated. “But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses. Detailed guidance on what this will look like will be issued by TEA early next week.”
Waldrip said the district has been waiting on guidance from the agency before finalizing plans for the next academic year.
“It is unfortunate that the state decided to release this information to the media while having districts wait until next Tuesday to receive details,” Waldrip’s message read. “We apologize for any confusion and anxiety this media release may have caused our families and staff. Although the release of detailed information has been delayed several times, we hope to have clear direction next week.”
After a scheduled call for next Tuesday with the agency, the district was anticipating announcing that it would reopen at 100% capacity for face-to-face learning in the fall with a fully online option through an online academy, Waldrip said. With the face-to-face option, the district was preparing to add measures for health and safety precautions, according to a previous press release from the district.
“Families should expect to receive a commitment form for their students next week to indicate whether their child will attend school at a campus or through the Virtual Academy for the upcoming school year,” Waldrip said.
